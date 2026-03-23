Hughey Law Firm Surpasses $300 Million In Verdicts & Settlements, Nearly Half Recovered For Elder Abuse Injury Victims

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Hughey Law Firm, a South Carolina personal injury and elder abuse law firm, has reached a landmark achievement: more than $300 million recovered in verdicts and settlements on behalf of injured clients and their families. Nearly half of that figure stems from cases involving elder abuse, nursing home neglect, assisted living facility injuries, hospital negligence, home health care failures, and hospice-related harm. The milestone reflects nearly two decades of aggressive advocacy for some of the state's most vulnerable residents and their loved ones.

Founded by attorney Nathan Hughey, he has built a reputation as a trusted South Carolina Personal Injury Attorney for holding negligent facilities and at-fault parties accountable when they fail in their duty of care. Throughout South Carolina, Hughey Law Firm has been trusted by families and referring attorneys to pursue compensation dealing with wrongful death, physical abuse, medication errors, fall injuries, and systemic neglect in care settings. The firm's track record in elder abuse litigation positions it among the most experienced practices in the state handling claims against nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and other care providers.

"Every case behind this number represents a real family that trusted us during one of the most difficult chapters of their lives," said Nathan Hughey, founder of Hughey Law Firm. "We built this firm to fight for people who cannot fight for themselves, and reaching this milestone only strengthens our commitment to holding negligent facilities accountable."

Individuals and families seeking legal guidance for a personal injury, elder abuse, or healthcare facility neglect matter can Contact Hughey Law Firm by calling (843) 881-8644, visiting our contact form, or starting a live chat directly on the firm's website.