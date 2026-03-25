403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tedxaaft Grand Show Enthralls Audience At Marwah Studios
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: The campus of Marwah Studios came alive with ideas, creativity, and performance during the grand TEDxAAFT show, a vibrant intellectual and cultural celebration organized by the students of AAFT for the students of AAFT. The event beautifully blended music, dance, storytelling, animation, literature, and inspirational talks, creating a powerful platform for learning and expression.
The show was inaugurated by Dr Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City and Chancellor of AAFT, along with Dr Manoj Agarwal, Campus Director, and Seema Bedi, Director CRC, AAFT.
A major highlight of the evening was the mesmerizing Sarod & Sitar Jugalbandi by the internationally acclaimed Lakshay Mohan and Aayush Mohan, popularly known as the Mohan Brothers, who captivated the audience with their musical brilliance.
The TEDxAAFT stage also featured a series of thought-provoking talks and performances by an exceptional lineup of speakers and artistes, including historian and author Vikramjit Singh Rooprai, entrepreneur Jai Chachra, singer and spiritual performer Abhilipsa Panda, renowned Kathak danseuse Sneha Bajaj, celebrated animation filmmaker Vaibhav Kumaresh, young author Rthvik Singh, and popular Bollywood playback singer Shibani Kashyap.
In addition to the distinguished speakers, AAFT students themselves presented performances and creative expressions, making the event a truly inclusive celebration of talent, ideas, and innovation.
While inaugurating the show, Dr Sandeep Marwah said that TEDxAAFT reflects the true spirit of AAFT-where education goes beyond classrooms and encourages students to think independently, express creatively, and engage with diverse forms of knowledge. He emphasized that music, dance, dialogue, and ideas together shape responsible global citizens and future leaders of the creative industry.
The TEDxAAFT Grand Show stood out as a dynamic confluence of music, movement, ideas, and inspiration, leaving the audience enriched, motivated, and proud of the creative energy fostered at AAFT.
The show was inaugurated by Dr Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City and Chancellor of AAFT, along with Dr Manoj Agarwal, Campus Director, and Seema Bedi, Director CRC, AAFT.
A major highlight of the evening was the mesmerizing Sarod & Sitar Jugalbandi by the internationally acclaimed Lakshay Mohan and Aayush Mohan, popularly known as the Mohan Brothers, who captivated the audience with their musical brilliance.
The TEDxAAFT stage also featured a series of thought-provoking talks and performances by an exceptional lineup of speakers and artistes, including historian and author Vikramjit Singh Rooprai, entrepreneur Jai Chachra, singer and spiritual performer Abhilipsa Panda, renowned Kathak danseuse Sneha Bajaj, celebrated animation filmmaker Vaibhav Kumaresh, young author Rthvik Singh, and popular Bollywood playback singer Shibani Kashyap.
In addition to the distinguished speakers, AAFT students themselves presented performances and creative expressions, making the event a truly inclusive celebration of talent, ideas, and innovation.
While inaugurating the show, Dr Sandeep Marwah said that TEDxAAFT reflects the true spirit of AAFT-where education goes beyond classrooms and encourages students to think independently, express creatively, and engage with diverse forms of knowledge. He emphasized that music, dance, dialogue, and ideas together shape responsible global citizens and future leaders of the creative industry.
The TEDxAAFT Grand Show stood out as a dynamic confluence of music, movement, ideas, and inspiration, leaving the audience enriched, motivated, and proud of the creative energy fostered at AAFT.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment