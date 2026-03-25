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US Submits Fifteen Point Proposal to Iran to End Middle East Conflict
(MENAFN) The United States has reportedly presented Iran with a detailed 15-point framework intended to help bring an end to the ongoing Middle East conflict, as stated by reports on Tuesday.
According to accounts citing informed officials, the proposal was transmitted through Pakistan and covers a wide range of issues, including Iran’s nuclear ambitions, its ballistic missile activities, and security concerns surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.
It remains uncertain whether Tehran will agree to the terms or if Israel is in favor of the initiative, with the conflict now entering its fourth week and continuing to escalate through joint US-Israeli attacks and Iranian counterstrikes.
Reports indicate that Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, has taken on a central mediating role between the two sides. Officials suggest that Islamabad has expressed willingness to facilitate negotiations, should both parties consent.
On Monday, US President Donald Trump declared a temporary halt of five days on strikes targeting Iranian power and energy facilities, pointing to “very good and productive” talks with Tehran over the past two days.
Iranian authorities acknowledged receiving communications from several “friendly countries” conveying a US appeal for negotiations aimed at ending the conflict, while maintaining that no direct discussions with Washington have taken place.
Since Feb. 28, US and Israeli forces have conducted extensive air raids across Iran, resulting in more than 1,340 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has launched drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states hosting US military bases. These strikes have led to casualties, infrastructure damage, and broader disruptions affecting global markets and air travel.
According to accounts citing informed officials, the proposal was transmitted through Pakistan and covers a wide range of issues, including Iran’s nuclear ambitions, its ballistic missile activities, and security concerns surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.
It remains uncertain whether Tehran will agree to the terms or if Israel is in favor of the initiative, with the conflict now entering its fourth week and continuing to escalate through joint US-Israeli attacks and Iranian counterstrikes.
Reports indicate that Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, has taken on a central mediating role between the two sides. Officials suggest that Islamabad has expressed willingness to facilitate negotiations, should both parties consent.
On Monday, US President Donald Trump declared a temporary halt of five days on strikes targeting Iranian power and energy facilities, pointing to “very good and productive” talks with Tehran over the past two days.
Iranian authorities acknowledged receiving communications from several “friendly countries” conveying a US appeal for negotiations aimed at ending the conflict, while maintaining that no direct discussions with Washington have taken place.
Since Feb. 28, US and Israeli forces have conducted extensive air raids across Iran, resulting in more than 1,340 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has launched drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states hosting US military bases. These strikes have led to casualties, infrastructure damage, and broader disruptions affecting global markets and air travel.
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