GCC Secretary-General Condoles With Qatar And Turkiye Over Seven Martyrs In Chopper Crash

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, expressed his deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye over the martyrdom of seven individuals following the crash of a helicopter in the territorial waters of the State of Qatar, due to a technical malfunction while performing a routine duty.

Albudaiwi also expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs, service members of the Qatar Armed Forces and the Qatar-Turkiye Joint Forces, praying that Allah Almighty grant them His vast mercy, admit them into His spacious gardens, and inspire their families with patience and solace.