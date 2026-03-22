Russians Attack Three Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region More Than 30 Times Since Morning, Resulting In Casualties

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

According to the administration, in the Nikopol area, Russian forces struck Nikopol as well as the Pokrovske, Marganets, and Chervonohryhorivka communities.

"Several businesses and a private house were damaged. A car caught fire. Unfortunately, two people were killed," the statement said.

Russian forces attacked farm in Odesa region

It was also reported that the Novopokrovka community in Dnipro region came under fire, where a car was set on fire. In the Zelenodolsk community of Kryvyi Rih district, a residential building was damaged. According to the administration, certain infrastructure objects in Kryvyi Rih were also damaged.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces carried out nearly 20 attacks overnight on four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region using drones and artillery, injuring one person.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration