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Iran Demands Compensation For Strikes On Nuclear Facilities

Iran Demands Compensation For Strikes On Nuclear Facilities


2026-03-22 03:05:29
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. US and Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities are a violation of international law, Abbas Araghchi stated in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Trend reports.

The minister called on the UN to take a firm stance on the issue and demanded that the US and Israel compensate for the damage caused to Iran's nuclear facilities.

He added that attacks on nuclear facilities could lead to the widespread dissemination of radioactive materials and extremely dangerous consequences for people and the environment.

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Trend News Agency

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