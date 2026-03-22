Iran Demands Compensation For Strikes On Nuclear Facilities
The minister called on the UN to take a firm stance on the issue and demanded that the US and Israel compensate for the damage caused to Iran's nuclear facilities.
He added that attacks on nuclear facilities could lead to the widespread dissemination of radioactive materials and extremely dangerous consequences for people and the environment.
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