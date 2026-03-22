Trump Claims To Have Won Again As Iran War Enters Fourth Week - Tracking All The Times US President Has Touted Victory

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed to have "blown Iran off the map" while achieving his objectives, his latest proclamation of victory in a conflict that has, thus far, showed no sign of easing up.

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Taking aim at coverage of the conflict by The New York Times, Trump wrote, "The United States has blown Iran off of the map, and yet their lightweight analyst, David Sanger, says that I haven't met my own goals."

"Yes I have, and weeks ahead of schedule! Their leadership is gone, their navy and air force are dead, they have absolutely no defense, and they want to make a deal. I don't! We are weeks ahead of schedule," the US President asserted, adding that the NYT "always gets it wrong".

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Trump's comment - essentially declaring the completion of Washington's objectives - is not new, and the US President has time and again declared that he's won against Iran, posting several such claims on Truth Social or saying as much to reporters since the launch of Operation Epic Fury on 28 February.

Here's a look at the claims Trump has made thus far.

28 Feb to 1 March

After the launch of Operation Epic Fury. Trump, in the opening hours of the conflict, claimed a swift American victory, announcing the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and claiming that Iran, in only one day, had been "very much destroyed and even, obliterated".

Trump also declared that the US Navy had already "destroyed and sunk 9 Iranian naval ships” and "largely destroyed their naval headquarters.”

7 March

A week after the launch of Operation Epic Fury, Trump claimed on Truth Social that Iran, under pressure from US attacks, and "apologized and surrendered" to Gulf nations.

"Iran, which is being beat to HELL, has apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbors, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore. This promise was only made because of the relentless U.S. and Israeli attack. They were looking to take over and rule the Middle East. It is the first time that Iran has ever lost, in thousands of years, to surrounding Middle Eastern Countries.," Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding how Gulf countries had expressed their gratitude to him.

8 March

Subsequently, on 8 March, Trump ruled out negotiations with Iran, telling reporters, "At some point, I don't think there will be anybody left to say 'We surrender'."

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The following day, Trump told CBS News in an interview:“we have already won in so many ways, but we haven't won enough.”

Trump's comments came as the US embassy in Baghdad was targeted amid the spreading conflict.

11 March

Speaking at a rally in Hebron, Kentucky, Trump again claimed victory over Iran in the initial hours of Operation Epic Fury.

“You never like to say too early you won. In the first hour it was over...We don't want to leave early...we've got to finish the job,” he said.

12 March

On 12 March, the day Iran's new Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei issued his first statement vowing to avenge those killed by US and Israel, Trump, as per The Guardian, said that the war with Iran was "very complete, pretty much".

13 March

The following day, on 13 March, Trump declared on Truth Social that Iran was being decimated and slammed The New York Times' coverage of the war.

"We are totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran, militarily, economically, and otherwise, yet, if you read the Failing New York Times, you would incorrectly think that we are not winning,” wrote the US President.

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Trump's claims continued over the weekend when on Saturday, 14 March, the US President claimed Iran and its ambitious were both "DEAD".

"Iran had plans of taking over the entire Middle East, and completely obliterating Israel. JUST LIKE IRAN ITSELF, THOSE PLANS ARE NOW DEAD!,” the US President wrote.

Hours later, the US military deployed an additional 2,500 Marines to the Middle East.

15 March

The following day Trump again asserted that Iran had been defeated, saying on Truth Social, "We have already destroyed 100% of Iran's Military capability."

The US President's comments came amid reports that he had approached NATO allies for help in escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Later, Trump also warned the alliance of a "very bad" future if member nations refused to help.

16 March

On Monday, 16 March, Trump said at the now-renamed Kennedy Center that the US had "literally obliterated" Iran's military capabilities.

Trump also boasted on Truth Social:“The United States of America has beaten and completely decimated Iran, both Militarily, Economically, and in every other way.”

On Saturday, Trump claimed that the US "very close" to completing its objectives against Tehran, and highlighted what they were.

"We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran: (1) Completely degrading Iranian Missile Capability, Launchers, and everything else pertaining to them. (2) Destroying Iran's Defense Industrial Base. (3) Eliminating their Navy and Air Force, including Anti Aircraft Weaponry. (4) Never allowing Iran to get even close to Nuclear Capability, and always being in a position where the U.S.A. can quickly and powerfully react to such a situation, should it take place. (5) Protecting, at the highest level, our Middle Eastern Allies, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others.," Trump said.

He also called for the protection of the Strait of Hormuz, and offered US support to countries that volunteer.