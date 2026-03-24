Ujjain Admin Razes Illegal Houses Near Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga

Demolition Drive Near Mahakaleshwar Temple

A team of Municipal Corporation on Tuesday carried out a demolition drive, removing the alleged illegal structures and houses in Begum Bagh Colony situated near Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple after their lease expired, an official said.

The administration removed around 16 structures constructed on approximately 11 plots. During the process, proper security measures including police deployment and barricading were in place at the site.

History of Lease Violations and Legal Process

According to the officials, Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) leased out plots in the Begum Bagh area for residential use on a 30-year lease in 1985. But instead of utilising these plots for residential purposes, the plot holders used them for commercial activities which falls in violation of the regulations. Additionally, the leases expired in 2014-15 and were not renewed. The UDA issued a series of notices regarding these plots and the authority terminated the leases held by the plot holders in 2023-24. After that plot holders approached the courts, where they obtained a stay order. Cases concerning these plots remained pending in various courts. After their pleas were dismissed by lower courts, high court and Supreme Court, demolition proceedings were initiated.

UDA Cites Violations, Outlines Future Use

"This area was developed under a residential scheme and people were granted lease of the plots for residential use. But people misused the plot, following which around 45 leases were cancelled due to violations. In this episode, today 16 structures built on approximately 11 plots are being removed. The district administration, police, and municipal authorities are overseeing the removal process, after which the land will be taken under control. Since the land belongs to UDA, it is taken into its custody. Along with this, these lands will be utilised in the widening of the Hari Phatak bridge and road construction by the Madhya Pradesh government," said Sandeep Soni, CEO, Ujjain Development Authority.

Heavy Security Deployed for Demolition

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Rahul Deshmukh said that around 50 police personnel were deployed at the site and the situation was also being monitored through CCTV cameras and drones. "Today, some houses with expired leases are being demolished in Begum Bagh colony here and in view of security measures, three police stations in charge and around 50 police personnel have been deployed at the site. Additionally, barricades are in place and continuous monitoring is being done through CCTV surveillance, and drone cameras. Along with this, traffic management is being handled to ensure minimal disruption, with one route kept open for devotees. The area around the demolition is temporarily closed, and efforts are being made to complete the work swiftly to restore traffic flow," said CSP Deshmukh. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)