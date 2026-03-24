'No Stock' Boards At Many Petrol Pumps In Hyderabad

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, March 24 (IANS) Several petrol pumps in Hyderabad were shut down on Tuesday, while long queues were seen at a few filling stations which were open even as the authorities maintained that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or domestic LPG anywhere in Telangana.

'No stock' boards were put up at several petrol pumps in Uppal, Mallapur, Ghatkesar, Attapur, Katedan, and Chandrayangutta areas, causing severe inconvenience to motorists. The authorities attributed this to panic buying fuelled by rumours.

At the filling stations, which were open, long queues of cars, autorickshaws, bikes and other vehicles were seen.

At CNG outlets, motorists were standing from four to five hours for refuelling. The huge rush at the fuel stations led to traffic jams at a few places.

With autorickshaws waiting in long queues for refuelling at a CNG filling station in Nampally, it affected the flow of traffic. According to the traffic police, traffic movement is slow from Nampally T Junction and Taj Island towards Public Garden Road. Commuters were advised to use alternate routes.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Affairs, Food and Civil Supplies Department, Government of Telangana, categorically clarified that there is 'absolutely no shortage of petrol, diesel, or domestic LPG anywhere in the state.

The department said that the supply chain from oil refineries to local depots is fully operational, and self-sufficient stock is available to meet the regular daily requirements of all citizens across all districts.

Recent reports of long queues and temporary "No Stock" boards at certain retail petrol outlets are strictly the result of sudden, unwarranted panic buying fuelled by false rumours. When citizens unnecessarily rush to fill their tanks to full capacity, it creates an artificial scarcity, despite adequate fuel being available at the depots.

The department also stated that recent administrative changes regarding advance-payment models by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have caused minor, temporary logistical adjustments for some local dealers. This is solely an internal administrative measure and has nothing to do with a lack of supplies.

“To manage the situation and ensure equitable distribution, the Central and State Governments, in close coordination with OMCs and the Police Department, are actively monitoring fuel outlets. Strict action will be taken against anyone found hoarding fuel, engaging in black-marketing, or illegally diverting domestic LPG cylinders for commercial use,” it said.

The government appealed to all citizens to remain calm and avoid panic buying.“We strongly advise the public to trust only official communications and refrain from believing or forwarding unverified rumours on social media. For any queries or to report irregularities, citizens are encouraged to contact the Civil Supplies Toll-Free Helpline: 1967.”

Hyderabad Police Commissioner of Police V. C. Sajjanar, however, claimed that there is no shortage of fuel or LPG cylinders in Hyderabad.

He posted on X that adequate stocks are available and supply is running smoothly across the city. He urged citizens not to panic or rush to fuel stations, as such actions may lead to unnecessary congestion and disruption.

“Hyderabad City Police is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with all concerned departments. We urge everyone to remain calm, avoid spreading or believing in rumours, and cooperate with authorities to ensure normalcy is maintained,” he said.