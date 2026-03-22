Gauff Reaches Miami Open Fourth Round With Comeback Win Over Parks

MENAFN - IANS) Miami, March 22 (IANS) Coco Gauff staged a comeback to defeat fellow American Alycia Parks in three sets to advance to the Miami Open round of 16.

Despite early struggles, Gauff dominated the match and saved numerous break points. It marks her fourth appearance in the last 16 in Miami, as the 22-year-old continues to chase her first quarterfinal at the WTA 1000 event.

Gauff opened with an early break to take a 2-0 lead, but Parks responded by winning six straight games to claim the first set 6-2. From there, Gauff dominated, winning 12 of the next 13 games to secure a 2-6, 6-0, 6-1 victory in 1 hour, 50 minutes, WTA reports.

"It was really difficult. She was playing really well and she's one of those people who's hit or miss sometimes. So, you're stuck in the fine line of being aggressive but also maybe just making her play. And I think I got too stuck on the other end of it. And then the second and third, I just tried to be aggressive when I could. I made some adjustments on the return and I think that made a difference," Gauff said after her win.

This was the American's 11th win at the WTA level after losing the first set since the start of the 2025 season, tying with Madison Keys and Anastasia Potapova on this stat. The only player with more wins from a set down in the same span is Jessica Pegula (13). Moreover, among players born since 2000, Gauff's 104 wins at WTA 1000 events rank second behind Iga Swiatek's 130 wins.

She will now face Sorana Cirstea in the next round, aiming for her first quarterfinal at the WTA 1000 event.

The Romanian veteran Cirstea, playing her final season on tour, defeated 21st seed Elise Mertens 6-3, 6-2. Gauff won their only previous meeting, a three-set match in the second round of the 2022 Australian Open.