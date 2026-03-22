Delhi Latest Weather Update: Rain, Thunderstorms Bring Rare March Chill Temperatures Drop Across NCR

Delhi experiences an unusual weather shift on March 22 as rain, thunderstorms, and cool winds lower temperatures across the NCR, bringing relief from heat while fog and cloud cover disrupt daily commute.

Delhi is witnessing unusual weather for late March, with rain, thunderstorms, and a noticeable dip in temperature bringing a rare chill across the city. The sudden change is being linked to an active western disturbance affecting northwest India.

Over the past 24–48 hours, the capital recorded one of its coldest March days in recent years, with temperatures dropping significantly below normal. Morning conditions turned misty with dense fog in several parts of Delhi-NCR, reducing visibility and disrupting early commute.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cloudy skies are likely to persist on March 22, with intermittent sunshine and mild winds. While heavy rainfall is not expected throughout the day, patchy drizzle or light showers may still occur in some areas, keeping temperatures lower than usual.

The recent spell of rain and gusty winds has also improved air quality significantly, offering residents relief from pollution. However, IMD has warned that fluctuating weather conditions, including possible thunderstorms and further cloud build-up-may continue over the next couple of days.

Interestingly, March in Delhi is typically known for rising heat, with temperatures usually ranging between 20°C and 33°C. This sudden cool spell stands out as a rare deviation from the usual warming trend.