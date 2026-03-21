Exhibitions About Crimea And War In Ukraine Open In Warsaw

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The event brought together members of the diplomatic corps, Polish government officials, cultural institutions, as well as Ukrainian, Polish, and Crimean Tatar communities, according to Ukrinform, citing the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland.

Exhibitions on Crimea and the war in Ukraine opened in Warsaw / Photo: Yurii Banakhevych, Ukrinform

The exhibition "What We Talk About When We Talk About Crimea" united Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar artists reflecting on Crimea as a space of memory, identity, and loss following the Russian occupation in 2014. Their works provide personal testimonies about home, exile, pain, resistance, and hope.

Meanwhile, the exhibition "This Cat Was Painted During the War” brought together artists from 25 countries and addressed the role of art in times of war and crisis. It examines Russian aggression against Ukraine and raises important questions: can art influence reality, and how does war change our sensitivity?

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"I express my gratitude to Ukrainian artists whose works convey inner strength, resilience, and commitment to truth. At the same time, I thank artists from other countries for their solidarity and willingness to reflect on this shared experience," said Ukraine's ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, during the opening.

The head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Refat Chubarov, thanked everyone who attended the exhibition, emphasizing that "the day will come when we liberate Crimea from Russian occupation and restore justice."

Also attending the opening were Volodymyr Sheiko, director of the Ujazdowski Castle Center for Contemporary Art Anna Lazar, Oleksandr Alfiorov, deputy director of the Department of Development Cooperation of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Olga Yablonska, Estonian Ambassador to Poland Miko Haljas, the curatorial team of Alim Aliyev, Oksana Dovhopolova, and Kateryna Semeniuk, co-curator Lada Nakonechna, and a representative of the "Partnership for a Strong Ukraine" program.

The exhibition "What We Talk About When We Talk About Crimea" will run until June 28, 2026, and "This Cat Was Painted During the War" until September 13, 2026.

Previously, Ukrinform reported on the photo-installation exhibition "Chasiv Yar. Fireproof" in the Kungstradgarden royal park in central Stockholm.

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