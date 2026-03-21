Charges Filed Against Individuals Attempting To Infiltrate Nuclear Submarine Base In UK

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, The Independen reported this.

Law enforcement officials noted that they had learned of two individuals who attempted to enter the Clyde naval base around 5:00 p.m. local time on Thursday.

“A 34-year-old Iranian man and a 31-year-old Romanian woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident,” the Scottish police stated.

The accused are scheduled to appear in Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday, March 23, law enforcement officials stated, adding that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The Clyde base, also known as Faslane, is home to the bulk of the UK's submarine fleet, as well as the Trident nuclear deterrent system.

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As reported by Ukrinform, on Thursday, Scottish police arrested two people suspected of spying for Iran after they attempted to infiltrate the British nuclear submarine base Clyde in Scotland.

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