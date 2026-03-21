New York, NY, March 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This content contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. The information presented does not constitute professional cleaning advice or product safety guidance. All product details described below are stated as presented by the company and should be verified directly on the official website before any purchasing decision.

FizzClean has been promoted across digital advertising channels as a foaming toilet cleaning powder positioned as an alternative to more traditional scrubbing-based cleaning methods.







If you've seen ads for a foaming toilet cleaner that promises to eliminate scrubbing entirely, you've likely come across FizzClean. The product has been generating attention across social media and direct-response advertising channels - particularly among homeowners looking for faster, less physically demanding alternatives to traditional toilet cleaning.

FizzClean is marketed as an "Insta-Action" foaming powder positioned as dissolving tough stains in 20 minutes without manual scrubbing. The product page also references claims including "kills 99.9% of odor-causing bacteria" and positions the product as "America's #1 Rated Toilet Cleaner."

This report summarizes publicly available product information presented on the official website, including product descriptions, claim language, and published policy details. Where certain details - including ingredient composition and claim substantiation - are not specified within available materials, that context is noted. Current product details, pricing, and terms can be confirmed by viewing the current FizzClean offer (official FizzClean page).

Individual cleaning results vary based on stain type, water chemistry, product quantity, and surface conditions. No single cleaning product performs identically across all environments.

What Is FizzClean and Who Makes It

FizzClean is a powdered cleaning product marketed as an effervescent foaming formula designed for toilet bowls and other household surfaces. Product information presented on the official website describes the powder as expanding into a foam that penetrates stains, dissolves grime, and neutralizes odors within approximately 20 minutes.

The company behind FizzClean is UAB Rara Digital, a limited liability company registered in Lithuania with a registered office address at Gedimino pr., 20, Vilnius, 01103, Lithuania. The company's published Terms of Service state that all FizzClean products are manufactured in China by licensed manufacturers and shipped from fulfillment centers in China to customers worldwide.

This is relevant context because the product's branding uses the phrase "America's #1 Rated Toilet Cleaner" prominently across its sales page. The company itself is a Lithuanian entity with Chinese manufacturing - not a U.S.-based cleaning product company. This reflects the company's corporate structure and manufacturing model, and it's useful background for anyone researching FizzClean's origins.

The company's Terms of Service describe FizzClean products as consumer goods that are "not medical devices and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or condition." Products are stated as being sold for personal use only.

FizzClean Marketing Claims: What Product Information Specifies and What It Does Not

FizzClean's product page presents several specific claims. Here's what the available product materials describe - and where supporting details are not specified.

"America's #1 Rated Toilet Cleaner"

This claim is presented prominently on the FizzClean website. The page references a rating from which describes FizzClean as "the most effective Toilet Cleaner of 2024." The methodology, independence from the brand, and evaluation criteria behind this rating source are not detailed in available materials.

Factors often considered when assessing "#1" or "top rated" claims include independently verified performance data, third-party testing results, and transparent rating methodologies.

"Kills 99.9% of Odor-Causing Bacteria"

In the United States, cleaning products that include antimicrobial claims are typically regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Publicly available product materials for FizzClean do not reference specific EPA registration identifiers, which may be a consideration when reviewing disinfectant-related claims. EPA-registered products undergo standardized laboratory testing and display registration numbers on their labeling.

"Deep Cleans 100% of Your Toilet" - Product information presents this as a general marketing claim. Cleaning performance in practice depends on water level, bowl geometry, stain severity, and water chemistry. This language represents the company's product positioning rather than a tested performance metric.

"Dissolves Tough Stains in 20 Minutes" - The 20-minute timeline is stated consistently across the product website. Whether this applies uniformly to all stain types - including heavy limescale, iron-based rust, and hard water mineral deposits - is not specified within available product materials.

"100% Septic Tank-Friendly" - Product information describes the formula as septic-safe. A complete ingredient list is not published on the website, so compatibility with specific septic systems cannot be confirmed from publicly available materials alone.

Ingredient Transparency: What Product Materials Currently Include

The product website does not currently publish a complete ingredient list. Ingredient composition is a factor often considered when evaluating household cleaning products, and this level of detail is not available in FizzClean's current product materials. The site describes the formula as "non-toxic," "skin-friendly," "bleach-free," and "family-safe" - these are the company's marketing descriptors rather than standardized safety classifications.

For context, many established cleaning brands - including Seventh Generation, Method, and Mrs. Meyer's - publish complete ingredient lists on both packaging and websites. Industry trends have been moving toward greater ingredient transparency through programs like the EPA Safer Choice initiative and state-level right-to-know requirements. FizzClean's current product materials do not include this level of ingredient disclosure.

Formulation details can be requested directly from the manufacturer at....

Published Reviews and Testimonial Presentation

The FizzClean website displays a 4.7 out of 5 rating with 1,887 reviews referenced in the review section. Other areas of the site reference "1000+ Verified Reviews" and "8K+ Happy Customers" - these figures appear in different contexts and may represent different metrics or timeframes.

The Terms of Service include a disclosure relevant to how reviews are presented: testimonial names and images displayed on the website "might have fictional names and associative pictures." The company states that reviewer identities are known internally but that real names may not be displayed without consent. The review section also states "97% of reviewers would recommend this product" - this percentage reflects reviews displayed on the company's own website, where self-selected review populations tend to skew positive.

Third-party review platforms may provide additional consumer perspective beyond the brand's own review section.

FizzClean Pricing Structure and Promotional Framing

Product information on the official website promotes a "70% OFF" discount prominently. The pricing structure is presented as a limited-time promotional offer; however, the website does not specify when this promotion expires or what the standard retail price would be outside the promotional period.

The company ships worldwide from fulfillment centers in China, with stated delivery timelines of 5 to 12 business days. The Terms of Service note that delays of up to 14 additional business days may occur during holidays or force majeure situations.

Because products ship internationally from China, orders may be subject to import duties, sales or import VAT tax, and/or customs fees depending on the buyer's country of residence. The company's Terms of Service confirm these costs are the buyer's responsibility.

Current pricing, bundle availability, and shipping terms can be confirmed by viewing the current FizzClean offer (official FizzClean page).

Refund Policy: What the Published Terms Describe

The product page markets a "30-Day Money Back Guarantee" with the tagline "no questions asked." The published Terms of Service describe the following conditions for refund eligibility:

Customers must contact the company via email at... within 30 days of delivery. A return code and specific return address will be provided - returns sent to other addresses are not accepted. Products must be in original, unused condition and original packaging. All return shipping costs are the customer's responsibility, and the company does not provide pre-paid return labels. Refund processing takes 5 to 7 business days after the returned product is received, with an additional 3 to 20 business days for the refund to appear in the buyer's account depending on payment method.

The Terms of Service also state that the customer "must provide us with some photos of the product and explain why they want to return it" - which introduces conditions beyond what "no questions asked" typically implies in consumer marketing. Reviewing the complete return terms on the official website provides additional context regarding refund conditions.

Multi-Surface Use and Product Versatility

Product information describes FizzClean as suitable for bathtubs, sinks, garbage disposals, tiles, and countertops in addition to toilets. The website also advises against mixing FizzClean with cleaners containing bleach or acids.

Without a published ingredient list, surface compatibility for all recommended applications cannot be confirmed from available product materials. Different surface types - natural stone, porcelain, ceramic, and stainless steel - have different chemical sensitivities that depend on the specific cleaning agents involved.

Key Considerations

Based on the product's published positioning and intended use, FizzClean may be of interest to anyone who finds traditional toilet scrubbing physically challenging - whether due to mobility considerations, joint discomfort, or time constraints - and who is open to trying a foaming powder approach.

Factors often weighed when evaluating products in this category include ingredient transparency, claim verification through third-party testing, corporate origin and manufacturing location, refund term specifics, and whether antimicrobial claims carry regulatory backing such as EPA registration.

Full product details, current pricing, and published terms are available by viewing the current FizzClean offer (official FizzClean page).

Frequently Asked Questions

Who makes FizzClean, and where is it manufactured?

FizzClean is a brand operated by UAB Rara Digital, a limited liability company registered in Lithuania. Product information states that products are manufactured in China and shipped from Chinese fulfillment centers. Despite the "America's #1 Rated Toilet Cleaner" branding, the company is not a U.S.-based manufacturer.

What are FizzClean's ingredients?

A complete ingredient list is not published on the product website. Product information describes the formula as "non-toxic," "bleach-free," and "skin-friendly," but individual ingredients are not disclosed. The manufacturer can be contacted at... for ingredient details.

Does FizzClean carry EPA registration for its bacterial kill claims?

Publicly available product materials do not reference an EPA registration number. Products that make antimicrobial claims in the United States are typically regulated by the EPA and undergo standardized testing. This is a detail often considered when evaluating disinfectant performance claims.

Is the "30-day money-back guarantee" truly no questions asked?

The marketing references "no questions asked" language. The published Terms of Service describe conditions including providing photos of the product, explaining the return reason, covering return shipping costs, and returning products to a specific assigned address. The complete refund terms provide additional context beyond the marketing language.

How long does shipping take?

Product information states most items are dispatched within 12 hours, with delivery taking 5 to 12 business days. Delays of up to 14 additional business days may occur. Products ship from China, so international transit times and potential customs processing apply.

Can FizzClean be used on surfaces other than toilets?

Product information describes the formula as suitable for bathtubs, sinks, tiles, countertops, and garbage disposals. Without a published ingredient list, surface compatibility cannot be confirmed from available materials. The company advises against mixing FizzClean with bleach or acid-based cleaners.

Are the reviews on the FizzClean website from real customers?

The Terms of Service indicate that testimonial names and images may be modified for presentation purposes, while the company states that reviewer identities are known internally. Reviews on third-party platforms can provide additional consumer perspective.

Will international buyers pay customs or import fees?

The company's Terms of Service state that purchases shipped from China may be subject to import duties, VAT, or other taxes depending on the buyer's country of residence. These fees are the buyer's responsibility.

What is the rating?

The product website attributes a "#1 most effective Toilet Cleaner of 2024" rating to The methodology, independence, and evaluation criteria of this source are not detailed in available materials.

Contact Information

Product information on the company's website lists the following customer support channels:

Email:...

Phone: +1 (931) 575-5585 (listed on website) and +1 (314) 350-6429 (listed in Terms of Service)

24/7 Live Chat: Available on the official website

Company: UAB Rara Digital, Gedimino pr., 20, Vilnius, 01103, Lithuania

View the current FizzClean offer (official FizzClean page)

Disclaimers

Content and Consumer Information Disclaimer: The information presented is an informational overview and does not constitute professional cleaning advice, product safety guidance, or consumer purchasing recommendations. All product details, claims, pricing, and policy terms are stated as presented by the company on its publicly available website and published terms. The content has not been independently audited or verified unless specifically noted. Readers are encouraged to verify all claims directly with the manufacturer before purchasing.

Product Claims Notice: All performance claims referenced - including "kills 99.9% of odor-causing bacteria," "dissolves tough stains in 20 minutes," "100% septic tank-friendly," and "America's #1 Rated Toilet Cleaner" - are presented as stated by the company on its official website. These claims have not been independently verified by the publisher. The "#1 Rated" claim references a rating from whose methodology, evaluation criteria, and relationship to the brand are not disclosed within publicly available materials.

Results May Vary: Individual cleaning results will vary based on factors including stain type and severity, water hardness, mineral deposit composition, product quantity used, application method, and the specific surfaces being cleaned. The company's own website footer includes a notice that "individual results may vary due to a variety of factors and are not ensured."

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: This content contains affiliate links. If a product is purchased through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented. All descriptions are based on publicly available information from the company's official website and published Terms of Service.

Pricing Disclaimer: All pricing, discount percentages, and promotional offers mentioned were based on information published on the official FizzClean website at the time of publication (March 2026) and are subject to change without notice. The "70% OFF" promotion's duration and standard retail pricing are not specified on the website. Always verify current pricing and terms on the official website before making a purchase. International buyers should factor in potential customs duties, import VAT, or other taxes.

Publisher Responsibility Disclaimer: Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy at the time of publication based on publicly available information. The publisher does not accept responsibility for errors, omissions, or outcomes resulting from the use of the information provided. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with FizzClean, review the complete Terms of Service, and confirm all claims with the manufacturer before making purchasing decisions.

Company Information Notice: FizzClean is a brand name operated by UAB Rara Digital, a limited liability company registered in Lithuania. Products are manufactured in China and shipped from international fulfillment centers. The company's marketing, branding, and product claims are the sole responsibility of UAB Rara Digital.