Umerov Reveals Details Of Talks In US

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov reported this on Facebook.

"Today in Florida, together with Davyd Arakhamia, Kyrylo Budanov, and Serhii Kyslytsia, we held a meeting with the American side as part of the negotiation process. The U.S. delegation was represented by Special Representative of the President of the United States Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Senior White House Advisor Josh Gruenbaum, and Senior Policy Advisor at the U.S. Department of State Chris Curran," Umerov said.

Zelensky: Bilateral talks in US to continue tomorrow, diplomacy continues

He added, "We continued discussing key issues and the next steps within the negotiation track. Particular attention was paid to aligning approaches for further progress toward practical results."

The outcomes of the first day of the meeting were reported to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We thank the United States for its engagement and consistent work in advancing the process. We will continue the work tomorrow," Umerov added.

As Ukrinform reported, on March 21, the Ukrainian delegation arrived in Miami, Florida, for talks with U.S. representatives.

The delegation includes NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov, First Deputy Head of the President's Office Serhiy Kyslytsya, and head of the“Servant of the People” parliamentary faction, David Arakhamia.

The U.S. side is represented by White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and former President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.