Witkoff Calls Meeting With Ukrainian Delegation Constructive

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he stated this on social media platform X.

"Today in Florida, U.S. and Ukrainian delegations held constructive meetings as part of ongoing mediation efforts, with discussions focused on narrowing and resolving remaining items to move closer to a comprehensive peace agreement," he said.

He recalled that the U.S. delegation included Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, White House Senior Advisor Josh Greenbaum, and State Department Senior Policy Advisor Chris Curran.

Umerov reveals details of talks in US

"We welcome the continued engagement toward resolving the outstanding issues, recognizing its importance to broader global stability, and thank Donald Trump for his continued leadership in advancing the efforts," Witkoff added.

As Ukrinform reported, on March 21, the Ukrainian delegation is in Miami, Florida, for talks with U.S. representatives.

As President Volodymyr Zelensky noted, the delegation will continue discussions with U.S. representatives on Sunday.

Photo: Office of the President