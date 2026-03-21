Kuwait Repels Drone And Missile Attacks Without Casualties

The Kuwait Ministry of Defence said on Saturday that its air defence systems had successfully intercepted and destroyed a series of hostile missiles and drones within the country's airspace over the past 24 hours, AzerNEWS reports via sana.

Colonel Staff Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan, the ministry's official spokesperson, said in a post on X that air defence units detected and engaged nine ballistic missiles entering Kuwait's airspace. All targets were neutralised without causing material damage or casualties.

He added that four hostile drones were also identified and destroyed by defence systems.

The developments come amid rising tensions in the region, with Kuwait and several other Arab countries facing continued missile and drone attacks reportedly originating from Iran.

The strikes follow a pattern of earlier incidents that have caused infrastructure damage and civilian casualties across the Middle East, and are unfolding against the backdrop of a wider military confrontation involving the United States, Israel and Iran, which escalated in late February.