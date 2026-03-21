'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' Star Nicholas Brendon Passes Away At 54

Nicholas Brendon, the actor best known for his role as Xander Harris on all seven seasons of the hit TV series 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', passed away at the age of 54. His family confirmed the news in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, saying he "passed in his sleep of natural causes."

Family Issues Statement

His family announced news of Brendon's death in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter: "We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes. Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was. While it's no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing. Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart. Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Early Life and Career

Born in 1971 in Los Angeles as Nicholas Brendon Schultz, he originally aimed to become a professional baseball player before pursuing acting to manage his stutter. He later became a spokesperson for the Stuttering Foundation of America during Buffy's peak popularity.

Iconic Role as Xander Harris

Brendon's portrayal of Xander Harris helped redefine the "nerd" archetype in American pop culture. Speaking on the series' 20th anniversary, he recalled, "It's just a bunch of dudes who say, 'Man, you got me laid a lot in high school. You made it cool to be a nerd and awkward and funny.' I wonder how many babies are out there because Xander got people laid."

Other Notable Credits

In 2000, he starred alongside Lauren Ambrose and Amy Adams in Sundance entry Psycho Beach Party. An adaptation of drag artist Charles Busch's off-Broadway spoof of 1960s beach movies, it went on to achieve cult status. His most prominent other TV credits included included a recurring stint on Criminal Minds and a one-season Fox sitcom Kitchen Confidential -- an adaptation of Anthony Bourdain's memoir of the same name that paired Brendon with Bradley Cooper, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Later Years and Health Struggles

In recent years, Brendon faced health challenges including a congenital heart defect, a heart attack in 2023, and cauda equina syndrome, which required multiple spinal surgeries. He also dealt publicly with substance abuse and mental health struggles but had reportedly shown optimism in his later years.

He is survived by his identical twin brother, Kelly Donovan, who appeared with him in two episodes of Buffy, including the 2000 episode "The Replacement." Brendon's family shared photos of his recent paintings alongside their statement on social media, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)