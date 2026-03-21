Hotel Management School Lausanne Offers New Catering Training

The aim is to respond to the shortage of personnel in the sector and to offer young people a comprehensive training that goes beyond the technical in the kitchen.

The programme also aims to attract young people to the branch's professions and“make their eyes sparkle,” Patrick Ogheard, EHL manager, explained to RTS radio. It is to provide“the tools to be a chef de cuisine, maître d'hôtel or to create one's own business”. It will teach 'all facets of the profession, as well as finance, marketing, communication, human resources management and customer management'.

The course, aimed at young people with a high school or bachelor's degree, costs CHF 69,000 for two years. The first edition will take 20 students, and will then move on to two annual promotions of up to 40 students each.

Adapted from Italian with AI/ds

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