West Asia Impact Should Not Be Passed On To Flyers: Ram Mohan Naidu

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Saturday said the government is taking steps to ensure that any impact of the ongoing war situation on the aviation sector is not passed on to passengers, even as it rolls out new passenger-friendly measures.

“The impact is definitely going to be there on oil prices and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), but it should not be transferred to passengers,” the minister told reporters, underlining the government's focus on keeping air travel affordable.

He said the Centre is in constant consultation with airlines and multiple ministries, including civil aviation, external affairs, and petroleum and natural gas, to manage the evolving situation and minimise disruptions.

Calling it a“multi-departmental exercise”, Naidu said regular feedback is being taken from airlines to ensure smooth operations and protect passenger interests.

At the same time, the minister highlighted a series of new initiatives aimed at improving passenger experience, building on the expansion of India's aviation network under the UDAN scheme.

He said the government has directed airlines to offer at least 60 per cent of seats free of charge in terms of seat selection, addressing concerns over additional charges levied on passengers.

Naidu also said airlines have been asked to be more flexible in allowing passengers to carry sports equipment and musical instruments, subject to safety norms, while efforts are underway to ensure all airlines introduce clear pet travel policies.

In addition, the government is working to increase awareness about passenger rights, including compensation in case of delays, cancellations and other disruptions. These guidelines will be widely publicised, including in regional languages, to ensure better accessibility.

Highlighting operational challenges, the minister said some airports in West Asia are currently non-operational due to the prevailing situation, but the government is actively coordinating with airlines and international regulators to ensure smooth travel on key routes.

He reiterated that passenger convenience remains a priority and the government will continue to take measures to strengthen the aviation ecosystem while shielding travellers from external shocks.