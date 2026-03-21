US-Israel Strike Hits Natanz Following Iran's Strike Of UK-US Base
A US-Israeli air strike has targeted Iran's Natanz nuclear enrichment facility, with state media reporting that there has been no leakage of radioactive material and no immediate danger to nearby residents.
AzerNEWS reports via Aljazeera that the strike comes amid a widening conflict across the region, with continued military activity involving the United States and Israel against Iran and its allies.
Separately, drone strikes triggered a large fire near a US military complex in Baghdad, Iraq. The facility has come under repeated attack since the outbreak of hostilities between US and Israeli forces and Iran.
US President Donald Trump said he does not support a ceasefire with Iran, signalling a continuation of military operations.“You know you don't do a ceasefire when you're literally obliterating the other side,” he told reporters.
Strikes by US and Israeli forces have continued across Iran and Lebanon, even as millions of Muslims in the Middle East marked the Eid al-Fitr holiday. At the same time, Iran is celebrating Nowruz, the Persian New Year.
The latest developments underline the intensifying pace of the conflict, with military actions continuing despite major religious and cultural observances across the region.
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