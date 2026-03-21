Improved Law And Order Now Visible, Says Punjab CM

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, March 21 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday presented a focused report card on law and order under the AAP government as part of the ongoing series 'Shandaar Chaar Saal Bhagwant Mann De Naal', aimed at placing a clear, sector-wise account of four years of governance before the people.

He said the state's improving law and order is now visible on the ground, driven by a zero-tolerance policy against drugs and a sustained crackdown on organised crime, alongside police reforms and rising investor confidence.

The Chief Minister said the government's campaign 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' has led to decisive action, with over 95,000 smugglers arrested, Rs 772 crore illegal assets seized, and more than 1,100 gangs dismantled, while measures like the anti-drone system have checked cross-border smuggling.

He said record police recruitment, modernisation, and initiatives like the Sadak Surakhya Force underlined the strengthening of law enforcement in Punjab.

Taking on the Akali leadership, he said those who patronised gangsters and allowed criminal networks to flourish are now attempting to rewrite history, but cannot escape accountability.

CM Mann said,“The Punjab government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against drugs, and no leniency has been or will be shown against violators of the law. Exemplary punishment will be ensured.”

“From March 2022 till now, 95,881 drug smugglers and suppliers have been arrested, and 71,228 FIRs have been registered under the NDPS Act,” he added.

Detailing the crackdown, the Chief Minister said 6,109 major or commercial consignments of drugs have been seized, along with the arrest of 10,085 major traffickers. Special focus has been placed on drug hotspots, leading to the recovery of 5,625 kg of heroin, 3,461 kg of opium, 1,628 quintals of poppy husk, and 4.96 crore injections, tablets, capsules, and syrups.

Highlighting action against organised crime, CM Mann said after the formation of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), 2,858 gangsters and criminals have been arrested, 35 neutralised, and 1,105 gangs busted. 2,267 weapons and 655 vehicles used in crimes have been recovered.