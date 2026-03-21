Assam: Will Seek Guidance Of Senior BJP Leaders, Says Pradyut Bordoloi

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, March 21 (IANS) Newly-inducted BJP leader Pradyut Bordoloi on Saturday asserted that he would work with utmost dedication for the party and seek the guidance of senior leaders as he prepares to contest from the prestigious Dispur Assembly constituency in the upcoming Assam elections.

Addressing party workers at the BJP's Hengrabari office here, Bordoloi said,“I will work for the BJP with complete sincerity. The workers of Dispur will have to guide me at every step and take me forward.” He added that he would seek the blessings of senior leaders Jayanta Das and Atul Bora as he embarks on his new political journey.

Bordoloi's remarks come days after he formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, marking a significant political shift ahead of the high-stakes Assembly polls in Assam.

A former Congress leader and a prominent political figure, Bordoloi's entry into the BJP is being seen as a strategic move by the ruling party to consolidate its position in key constituencies.

The BJP has fielded Bordoloi from the Dispur seat, one of the most crucial constituencies in the state, which often witnesses intense electoral contests.

Party insiders believe his candidature could strengthen the BJP's prospects in the region, given his political experience and organisational reach.

Speaking further, Bordoloi emphasised the importance of unity and collective effort within the party. He said he is committed to working closely with grassroots workers and strengthening the BJP's base in Dispur.

His induction into the BJP had drawn sharp reactions from opposition parties, particularly the Congress, which termed his switch as a personal decision.

However, BJP leaders have welcomed Bordoloi, expressing confidence in his ability to contribute to the party's electoral success.

With the election campaign gaining momentum, Bordoloi's statements signal his intent to actively engage with party workers and voters as he gears up for the electoral battle in Dispur.