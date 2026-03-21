Abhay Verma Calls Hansal Mehta, A.R. Rahman, Lijo Jose Pellissery His 'Gurus'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Actor Abhay Verma has commenced the shooting for his next, "Dilkashi" with filmmaker Hansal Mehta, Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, and Lijo Jose Pellissery.

Spilling his excitement about his next, the 'Munjya' actor said that he feels that finally his work has reached the people who have been his inspiration.

Calling the three his 'Gurus', Abhay said that it is times like these that make one believe in destiny and the grace of God.

He said,“It feels like my work has reached the very people I've always looked up to. A. R. Rahman sir, Hansal Mehta sir, and Lijo Jose Pellissery sir have been a constant source of inspiration for me, and to have my name mentioned alongside theirs is something I still find hard to believe. They've been my gurus in every sense. Moments like these make you believe in something bigger, in grace, destiny, and in God a little more."

With the story penned by Karan Vyas, the project will also star Zahan Kapoor in a key role, along with others.

Sharing the announcement on social media, the makers wrote, "#Dilkashi releasing at your nearest cinemas soon #ItStartsHere

Production Company: True Story Films, Amen Movie Monastery

Producers: Hansal Mehta, Sahil Saigal

Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery

Writer: Karan Vyas

Key Cast: Abhay Verma, Zahan Kapoor (sic)".

Abhay has an exciting lineup ahead with Shah Rukh Khan's "King". Made under the direction of Siddharth Anand, the primary cast of the highly talked about drama will feature SRK's daughter Suhana Khan, along with

Deepika Padukone, Arshad Warsi, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rani Mukerji, and Anil Kapoor.

Backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures, the initial glimpses of "King" have already managed to create some massive buzz among movie buffs.

Furthermore, Abhay will also lead the forthcoming romantic entertainer, "Laikey Laikaa", opposite Rasha Thadani.