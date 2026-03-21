Vijayawada Celebrates Ramzan With Fervour, Communal Harmony Praised

The holy festival of Ramzan was celebrated with great devotion and fervour by Muslim brothers in Vijayawada on Saturday. Thousands of devotees attended the prayers organised by the Muslim Eidgah Committee at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium. They exchanged greetings by embracing one another.

On this occasion, several Muslim elders stated that Ramzan is a symbol of love, brotherhood, and peace. They highlighted that it is inspiring to see Hindu and Muslim brothers celebrate Ramzan together every year, showcasing communal harmony. They noted that after observing 30 days of rigorous fasting, devotees receive the grace of Allah. They prayed for Allah's blessings for good rains, abundant harvests, and for people to live in peace and happiness. The police ensured tight security so that the prayers could proceed without any hindrance and took special measures to prevent traffic issues in the city.

PM Modi Extends Greetings

Fitr, wishing happiness, health, and brotherhood for all. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Best wishes on Eid Fitr. May this day further brotherhood and kindness all around. May everyone be happy and healthy. Eid Mubarak!" The Significance of Ramzan Ramazan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, is one of the most sacred times as it is believed that the Quran came down to the earth from heaven for the very first time. The holy Quran is regarded as "a guidance for men and women, a declaration of direction, and a means of salvation." Rituals and Eid Fitr Celebration For an entire month, Muslims follow a schedule of waking up early, which they call 'Sheheri', and by 4:45 am have food, then after fasting for the whole day, not even drinking a drop of water. They perform Namaz five times a day. The early morning prayer is known as Fazar followed by Zohar in second, Ashar in third, Maghrib in fourth and the final one: Isha. The day-long fast (Roza) ends after Magrit which usually falls after 6 pm or later in the evening. At the end of Ramazan, Eid al-Fitr celebrates the breaking of the fast. Friends and families gather for festive meals and exchange gifts. Special gifts are also given to the poor. It is also believed that fasting during the month of Ramazan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. (ANI) (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Eid