Wanted To Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Salman Khan's 8 Eid Films That Ruled The Box Office

As fans celebrate Eid with joy and excitement, here's a look at Salman Khan's strong connection with the festival. From blockbuster hits to record-breaking releases, his Eid films have always ruled the box office.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film 'Bharat' released on Eid in 2019. The movie was made on a budget of ₹100 crore and went on to earn ₹325.58 crore at the box office.

Salman Khan's 2016 Eid release, 'Sultan', was a massive blockbuster. He starred opposite Anushka Sharma in this film, which was made on a ₹90 crore budget and did business worth a whopping ₹623.33 crore.

Salman Khan's film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' hit the screens on Eid 2015. Made with a budget of just ₹75 crore, the film did phenomenal business, earning ₹918.18 crore. It remains his highest-grossing film to date, and its record is still unbroken. Kareena Kapoor was the lead actress in the movie.

Salman Khan's movie 'Kick' was released on Eid 2014. This film, which had a budget of ₹140 crore, did business of ₹402 crore. Jacqueline Fernandez was the lead actress in the movie.

Salman Khan's 2012 Eid release, 'Ek Tha Tiger', was another blockbuster. The film, made on a budget of ₹75 crore, collected ₹335 crore. Katrina Kaif was the lead actress in the movie.

Released on Eid 2011, Salman Khan's film 'Bodyguard' also created a storm at the box office. This movie, starring Kareena Kapoor, was made on a ₹60 crore budget and earned ₹252.99 crore.

Salman Khan's 2010 Eid release, 'Dabangg', was also a superhit. Made on a budget of ₹41 crore, the film collected ₹221.14 crore. Sonakshi Sinha was the lead actress in this film.

Salman Khan's 'Wanted', which came out on Eid 2009, was made for ₹35 crore. The film was a blockbuster at the box office, earning ₹90.21 crore. Ayesha Takia played the lead role in the movie.