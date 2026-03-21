Eid Al-Fitr Celebrated Across Bihar Nishant Kumar Visits Gandhi Maidan To Congratulate Worshipers

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, March 21 (IANS) The festival of Eid al-Fitr was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country, including Bihar, with large congregations gathering for prayers despite light rainfall in several areas. In the state capital Patna, the main Eid prayer was offered at Gandhi Maidan, where an estimated 20,000 people, including children and the elderly, participated in the congregational namaz. In a surprise move, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar arrived at the venue to wish people on the occasion.

This sparked political discussion due to the notable break from a long-standing tradition.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who had consistently attended Eid prayers at Gandhi Maidan for nearly two decades, was absent from the event for the first time since assuming office.

In his absence, Nishant Kumar arrived at the venue under tight security, accompanied by Minister Ashok Choudhary and several leaders of the Janata Dal (United).

Nishant Kumar's presence, along with the Chief Minister's security detail, drew significant attention and curiosity among attendees and political observers alike.

In political circles, the development is being viewed as a possible indication of a new beginning, especially amid ongoing speculation about Nitish Kumar's evolving political role.

It is noteworthy that as recently as 2025, Nitish Kumar had personally attended the Eid gathering at Gandhi Maidan and interacted warmly with worshippers, continuing a tradition that had become a hallmark of his public outreach.

However, he extended his greetings through a message posted on the social media platform X.

In his message, Kumar said,“On the auspicious occasion of Eid, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state and the nation, especially to my Muslim brothers and sisters. May God bless everyone, and may peace, harmony, and prosperity prevail.”

The development has added a new dimension to Bihar's political discourse, even as the festival itself was marked by communal harmony and celebration.

At Gandhi Maidan, posters featuring Nishant Kumar were prominently displayed, drawing attention amid heightened political speculation.

Stringent security arrangements were put in place across the venue. Entry of worshippers was regulated and administrative officials remained on high alert to ensure smooth conduct of the prayers.

Apart from Gandhi Maidan, Eid prayers were also offered at the Jama Masjid near Patna Junction, Phulwari Sharif, and several other Eidgahs across the city.

While the celebrations were marked by communal harmony and devotion, the presence of Nishant Kumar and the absence of Nitish Kumar have added a political dimension to this year's Eid observances in Bihar.