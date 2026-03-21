Jeremy Lach President Of Empire Marketing Partners Interviewed On Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast Discussing Scaling To 8-Figure Annuity Production Without Burning Out

Jeremy Lach discusses how scaling to an 8-figure annuity production without burning out

Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:

In the dynamic landscape of business, particularly in sectors like financial services, the ability to scale operations effectively while maintaining a healthy work-life balance is paramount. As discussed in a recent episode of the podcast“Influential Entrepreneurs,” the journey to achieving significant production milestones-such as eight-figure annuity production-requires more than ambition and hard work; it requires the implementation of robust systems. The phrase“build systems to scale efficiently” encapsulates the essence of this strategy, highlighting the importance of operational infrastructure in achieving sustainable growth.

Systems are the backbone of any successful business operation. They provide a structured approach to managing tasks, streamline processes, and enhance productivity, ultimately leading to better outcomes. In the context of scaling a business, particularly in the financial advisory sector, the right systems can mean the difference between thriving and merely surviving. As Jeremy Lach, president of Empire Marketing Partners, emphasizes, the goal is not just to increase production but to do so without sacrificing personal well-being and family time.

The concept of systems can be distilled into the acronym S.Y.S.T.E.M., which stands for“Save Yourself Time, Energy, and Money.” This encapsulation serves as a reminder that effective systems are designed to optimize resources, allowing advisors to focus on what truly matters-building relationships with clients and growing their business. Without these systems in place, advisors may find themselves overwhelmed, struggling to keep up with increased demand, and ultimately at risk of burnout.

To scale efficiently, financial advisors should consider implementing several key systems:

: A robust CRM is essential for managing client interactions and data. It allows advisors to track leads, manage follow-ups, and maintain client relationships effectively. Automation features within these systems can save time and reduce the manual workload, enabling advisors to focus on strategic growth.: Efficient scheduling systems can streamline the process of booking meetings with clients. By automating appointment scheduling, advisors can minimize the back-and-forth communication that often consumes valuable time, ensuring that they can dedicate more hours to productive activities.: Establishing a clear follow-up process helps ensure that no leads fall through the cracks. A defined cadence for following up with clients and prospects can enhance engagement and increase conversion rates, contributing to overall growth.: Beyond specific tools, a comprehensive operational infrastructure is vital. This includes processes for onboarding new clients, managing workflows, and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. A well-defined infrastructure supports scalability by providing a framework within which growth can occur without chaos.: Implementing systems to track performance metrics allows advisors to analyze their progress and make informed decisions. By regularly reviewing key performance indicators (KPIs), advisors can identify areas for improvement and adjust their strategies accordingly.

Jeremy hightligts the ultimate goal of scaling a business should not come at the expense of personal well-being. Advisors often face the misconception that increased production requires exponentially more effort and time away from family. However, by building effective systems, advisors can create a more balanced approach to growth. This enables them to achieve their financial goals while still prioritizing their personal lives.

The journey to eight-figure annuity production is undoubtedly challenging, but it is also attainable with the right mindset and systems in place. Advisors must first believe in their potential to scale and then take actionable steps to create the necessary infrastructure to support that growth. By doing so, they can enjoy the fruits of their labor without the accompanying stress and burnout.

Jeremy shared:“You never should have to sacrifice those things that are really important to you. And the most important thing to you is family, that's what our atmosphere is. That's what our culture is. And we want to help provide those opportunities to you without having to sacrifice those things.”

In conclusion, the phrase“build systems to scale efficiently” serves as a guiding principle for financial advisors aiming for significant growth. By implementing effective systems-ranging from CRM tools to defined follow-up processes-advisors can enhance their productivity, manage their time better, and ultimately achieve their goals without sacrificing their personal lives. As the podcast discussion illustrates, the path to success is not solely about hard work; it is about working smart and building a foundation that supports sustainable growth. Embracing this approach will not only lead to increased production but also foster a more fulfilling and balanced professional life.

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About Jeremy Lach

Jeremy has spent more than 20 years in the financial services industry building, scaling, and strengthening distribution channels for independent financial professionals across the country. His career began in retail financial services in 1999, shortly after graduating from St. John's University in Collegeville, Minnesota. He then spent two years with John Hancock Financial, where he built a strong foundation in product knowledge and client strategy.

In 2001, Jeremy transitioned into the wholesale channel with American Financial in Minneapolis; a move that shaped the trajectory of his career. Since then, He has dedicated himself to helping independent insurance reps, Advisor Representatives (IARs), RIAs, and Registered Representatives grow their businesses with intention and discipline, and started his own firm, Empire Marketing Partners, in 2021.

In today's IMO world, support often comes after they've already proven themselves. Empire was built to change that.

Jeremy believes in identifying talent early and backing it immediately, not waiting until production numbers make the decision easy. At Empire Marketing Partners, they support advisors at launch and throughout their growth by being a stable, strategic partner from day one.

He is committed to proving that through service, experience, and consistency, they bring more value than anyone else in the space. This isn't transactional. They operate like family, and their actions reflect that commitment every step of the way.

Today, Jeremy focuses not only on supporting advisors operationally, but also on strengthening his brand and influence within the industry-aligning with like-minded professionals and firms who are committed to growth, excellence, and long-term impact.

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Recent News & Interviews:



Jeremy Lach Discussed Why Top Annuity Producers Outgrow Big Box IMOs



Jeremy Lach Discussed going From Annuity Producer to Recognized Retirement Expert

Jeremy Lach Discussed Building a Family-Centered High-Performance Advisor Community



Jeremy Lach is the Founder of Empire Marketing Partners, an independent marketing organization (IMO) that supports licensed insurance professionals. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast/interview are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as individualized investment, tax, or legal advice.

Empire Marketing Partners does not provide direct financial planning or investment advisory services to the public. Insurance and annuity products are offered through properly licensed insurance professionals and are subject to state availability, carrier underwriting guidelines, and suitability requirements. Guarantees referenced, if any, are backed solely by the financial strength and claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance carrier.

Financial professionals and consumers should consult their own qualified advisors regarding their specific situation before making any financial decisions.