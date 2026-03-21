Jacob Schmalzle Calls For Greater Awareness Of Probate Planning And Independent Executors

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Jacob SchmalzleJacob Schmalzle, founder of Spirit of Service in the United States, is encouraging families and communities to better understand the probate process and consider independent fiduciary support.

Estate executor and fiduciary professional Jacob Schmalzle is urging families, churches, and community leaders to pay closer attention to probate planning and the role of independent executors, an often overlooked but critical part of estate administration.

Schmalzle, founder of Spirit of Service (SOS), says many families encounter the probate process for the first time only after a loved one has passed away-often when emotions are high and important financial decisions must be made quickly.

“Most people don't learn how probate works until they're already grieving,” Schmalzle said.“At that point, families are trying to process loss while also dealing with paperwork, deadlines, and legal responsibilities.”

According to the American Bar Association, probate is the court-supervised process used to validate a will, settle debts, and distribute assets after someone dies. While the process varies by state, it can take several months to more than a year to complete, depending on the complexity of the estate.

Research from estate planning organizations also suggests that more than half of American adults do not have a will, leaving families even more vulnerable to confusion during probate.

For Schmalzle, the issue is both professional and personal.

Within a short period, he lost both his father and grandmother, forcing him to navigate the estate planning and probate process firsthand.

“After losing my father and grandmother within a few months, I had to learn the entire estate planning, probate, and trust process myself,” Schmalzle said.“It was difficult to navigate without guidance, especially while grieving.”

That experience changed how he viewed estate administration.

“What I thought was my weakest moment-losing my father-gave me incredible compassion for others who are going through the same thing,” he said.

Schmalzle notes that many wills name a family member as executor, but the role often requires legal coordination, asset management, and communication with beneficiaries.

In practice, that responsibility can be overwhelming.

“Even when a child or relative is named executor, they often don't have the experience or time required,” Schmalzle said.“Many end up relying heavily on lawyers or banks to handle the process.”

Industry observers say that this can contribute to longer probate timelines and rising administrative costs.

While professional services are often necessary, Schmalzle believes greater public awareness can help families make more informed decisions ahead of time.

“The executor role is not just a title,” he said.“It's an operational responsibility. Someone has to coordinate everything from court filings to asset transfers and beneficiary distributions.”

Schmalzle says one of the most important steps families can take is simply starting the conversation about estate planning before a crisis occurs.

“Having a will is a good start, but families should also think about who is best suited to carry out the responsibilities that come with it,” he said.

Faith communities and nonprofit organizations can also play a role in raising awareness.

Many churches encourage members to consider legacy giving in their estate plans, but Schmalzle says conversations about probate administration are often missing from those discussions.

“Many churches have estate planning programs, which is great,” he said.“But when probate becomes necessary, families still need someone who can step in and manage the process responsibly.”

Beyond the administrative work, Schmalzle believes estate planning should also reflect a person's broader legacy.

“Success, to me, is helping families preserve more of the estate for their children while also supporting causes that matter to them,” he said.

Through estates administered by his firm, more than $2 million has been directed to charitable causes chosen by clients.

Still, Schmalzle emphasizes that awareness-not promotion-is the most important goal.

“I never expected to build a business around this work,” he said.“It started with helping someone in my church community who needed guidance.”

Today, he hopes more families will take time to understand the probate process before they need it.

“Estate administration is not something most people think about,” Schmalzle said.“But when the moment comes, preparation makes a huge difference.”

What Families Can Do Now

Schmalzle encourages individuals to take several practical steps to prepare:



Create or review a will to ensure it reflects current wishes.

Discuss executor responsibilities with the person named in the will.

Organize key documents, including financial records and account information.

Talk openly with family members about estate planning decisions. Learn the basics of probate laws in your state.

“Planning ahead removes a lot of uncertainty,” Schmalzle said.“The goal is to make things easier for the people you care about.”

About Jacob Schmalzle

Jacob Schmalzle is the founder of Spirit of Service (SOS), a firm that provides estate executor and trustee services for families navigating probate and trust administration. Inspired by his upbringing as the son of a pastor and his personal experience managing family estates after the loss of his father and grandmother, Schmalzle built Spirit of Service around principles of stewardship, efficiency, and compassionate service. The company operates under a model that charges no more than the state minimum executor fee and donates a portion of collected fees to client-designated churches or charities. Schmalzle is a member of the Professional Fiduciary Council of Florida and Professionals of After Loss Services (PALS) and works with families and communities seeking structured, responsible estate administration.