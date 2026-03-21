Cearvol Launches Wave: An Award-Winning Hearing Solution With AI And Touchscreen Control Designed For Real Life







New York - March 20, 2026 - Cearvol today announced the launch of Wave, a professional-grade hearing solution designed to make daily life clearer, more connected, and more confident for millions of people living with hearing loss.

At its core, Wave is built around a simple belief: hearing technology should feel empowering-not complicated, visible, or intimidating. By combining advanced AI sound processing with an intuitive touchscreen charging case, Wave delivers both clinical-level performance and everyday ease of use.

With Wave, every touch connects-bringing clarity to conversations and confidence to every moment.

Closing the Gap in Hearing Care

More than 50 million Americans experience some degree of hearing loss, yet only a small percentage use hearing aids. For many, the barrier isn't just cost-it's perception and usability.

Traditional hearing aids are often associated with:



Bulky or highly visible designs

Complicated smartphone-only controls

Limited adaptability in noisy environments

Discomfort after extended wear A feeling of stigma or aging

As a result, many people delay treatment-missing parts of conversations, withdrawing from social settings, or feeling fatigued from constantly straining to hear.

Wave was designed to eliminate those barriers.

Designed to Restore Confidence, Not Just Sound

Wave combines discreet, modern design with advanced acoustic engineering. Lightweight and ergonomically shaped, it fits comfortably and blends naturally into everyday life.

At the core of Wave is NeuroFlow AI 2.0, Cearvol's independently developed next-generation intelligent hearing platform. Built on a deep neural network (DNN), the system analyzes acoustic environments in real time, dynamically distinguishing speech from background noise and optimizing sound across complex listening situations.

Compared to the previous generation, NeuroFlow AI 2.0 delivers approximately 24% improvement in speech enhancement and recognition accuracy, along with up to 20 dB of advanced noise reduction. Upgraded Adaptive Feedback Cancellation (AFC 2.0) and Own Voice Reduction (OVR 2.0) further improve listening comfort, ensuring stable, natural sound throughout daily use.

Wave provides personalized amplification with up to 40 dB of gain, offering precise support for individuals with mild-to-moderate hearing loss.

The result is not artificial loudness-but balanced, natural sound.







Control Without Complication

One of Wave's most distinctive features is its touchscreen charging case, designed to reduce dependence on smartphones.

With a simple tap, users can:



Adjust volume instantly

Switch listening modes

Enhance speech clarity

Reduce background noise Manage calls







This is especially valuable for users who prefer tactile control or want quick adjustments in meetings, restaurants, or family gatherings-without pulling out a phone.

The case also doubles as a remote microphone, capturing voices from up to 10 meters away. In conference rooms, classrooms, or large dining tables, it brings distant speakers closer-reducing listening effort and mental fatigue.

Real-Life Scenarios Where Wave Makes a Difference

In Social Settings

Restaurants, family dinners, and celebrations often present complex sound environments. Competing conversations and background noise can make it exhausting to follow discussions.

Wave's directional microphones and AI processing isolate speech, allowing users to stay engaged without repeatedly asking others to repeat themselves.

At Work

In meetings or presentations, missing key details can affect confidence and performance. Wave's remote microphone function and environment modes ensure speech remains clear-even across large rooms.

Dual-device connectivity allows seamless switching between phone calls and laptop video meetings, making hybrid work effortless.

At Home

Whether streaming music, watching television, or relaxing with a podcast, Wave offers Bluetooth streaming and an AUX-IN port for direct audio input-creating a private, immersive listening experience.

Users can enjoy entertainment without increasing speaker volume for others.

On the Go

From outdoor walks to commuting, Wave automatically adapts to environmental changes. Wind noise reduction and adaptive sound tuning help maintain clarity in dynamic surroundings.

A 15-minute quick charge delivers up to three hours of use, while the charging case provides up to 28 hours of total listening time-supporting full-day wear with confidence.







Built for Modern Lifestyles

Wave integrates smoothly into digital life:



Bluetooth streaming for music and calls

Cearvol App (iOS & Android) for personalized profiles

Four environment modes: Indoor, Outdoor, Restaurant, Conversation

Dual-device synchronization All-day battery performance







Instead of feeling like a medical device, Wave functions as a smart, wearable companion.

A Product That Solves Emotional Barriers

Beyond sound quality, Wave addresses the emotional side of hearing loss.

When people struggle to hear, they often:



Withdraw from conversations

Avoid group gatherings

Experience listening fatigue Feel self-conscious about asking others to repeat themselves

By delivering discreet design, easy control, and reliable clarity, Wave helps users participate naturally-without drawing attention to their hearing support.

It transforms hearing assistance from something people feel they“have to use” into something that fits seamlessly into who they are.

Recognized for Innovation and Design

The Wave's harmonious balance of performance, usability, and design has earned widespread acclaim from leading technology and design authorities.

It has garnered multiple "Best of CES 2026" distinctions, alongside accolades from premier consumer tech publications and industry experts, including Reviewed and Techlicious. Furthermore, the Wave has been honored with the Expert Choice Award from HearAdvisor, one of the most respected independent testing labs in the industry. Complementing its technical performance, the Wave has also received prestigious international design honors, such as the MUSE Design Award and the American Good Design Award-testaments to its excellence in innovation, functionality, and aesthetics.

While these accolades are a profound honor, Cearvol remains dedicated to a higher standard: the true measure of our success lies in the confidence and daily impact we bring to our users.

A Commitment to Community Impact

Ahead of its official debut, Cearvol partnered with the CIRC Youth Education & Empowerment Foundation to host the "Hear Together · Grow Together" initiative in San Gabriel, CA. Cearvol donated 20 Wave units to the Evergreen Adult Day Health Care Center, helping local seniors rediscover the joy of clear communication.

“Our vision is 'Technology Reshaping Confidence,'” said Ken Zhu, CEO of Cearvol.“Wave was designed not only to improve hearing but to reduce friction in daily life. We want users to feel present and connected-without constantly thinking about their hearing device.”

Availability

Wave is now available through Cearvol's official website and Amazon.

Discover how every touch connects-and experience hearing redefined with clarity, comfort, and confidence.

About Cearvol

Cearvol is an innovation-driven hearing technology company dedicated to making high-performance hearing solutions more intuitive, accessible, and lifestyle-friendly. By integrating advanced signal processing, ergonomic design, and wearable intelligence, Cearvol creates new hearing experiences for users with mild to moderate hearing loss.

“Stylish Hearing, Vibrant Living” is Cearvol's brand philosophy-empowering people to hear confidently, communicate effortlessly, and engage fully in the moments that matter. For more information, please visit .