MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Dixie Gold Inc. Receives Notice of Deficiency

March 20, 2026 9:20 PM EDT | Source: Dixie Gold Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) - Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV: DG)(" Dixie Gold " or the " Corporation" or the "Issuer") reports on matters that developed during the course of today which affect the Corporation and its shareholders.

Subsequent to and associated with the executive departure announced earlier today (see Issuer news release, Dixie Gold Inc. Reports Departure of Senior Executive, dated March 20, 2026), the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSX-V "), on which the Issuer is listed, determined and served the Issuer with a written notice of deficiency (the " Notice of Deficiency ").

The Notice of Deficiency by the TSX-V holds that because of the departure of its former Chief Executive Officer/Corporate Secretary without Issuer-appointed successor(s) the Issuer no longer satisfies management requirements of Exchange Policy 3.1 "Directors, Officers, Other Insiders & Personnel and Corporate Governance", section 5.8 (the " Exchange Requirement ").

The TSX-V has mandated that the Issuer address its officer deficiencies and be in compliance with the above Exchange Requirement no later than June 18, 2026 (the " Deficiency Resolution Deadline ").

In addition to certain forward-required submissions today imposed by the TSX-V, resolution of the Notice of Deficiency will require the Issuer to find and appoint a candidate for its CEO and Corporate Secretary positions, same of which were vacated yesterday afternoon.

The Issuer is subject to constraints of public-record and its market, as well as the availability of and compensation expectations for skilled and qualified senior executives willing to serve as public company officers. The Company and its operations are also speculative in nature, which may reduce available candidates.

Officer as well as board candidates of the Issuer are subject to TSX-V satisfaction/approval.

The Issuer cautions that there is no assurance that it will be able to resolve the Notice of Deficiency to the satisfaction of the TSX-V, nor other obligation(s) that may be imposed and/or demanded by the TSX-V as against the Issuer. While a listed issuer, the Issuer is required to meet any and all TSX-V policies and/or TSX-V determinations, which may include, as matters of circumstance and without limitation, various items such as its corporate name, its operations and/or assets, its board composition, its management composition, terms of financings and uses of proceeds, and so on.

To public record, the Issuer recently held an annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the " AGSM ")(see Issuer news release, Dixie Gold Inc. Reports Shareholder Meeting Results, dated January 26, 2026), where disinterested shareholders, which excluded all Officers, Directors and Insiders of the Issuer, voted to approve a special business delisting resolution (the " Delisting Resolution "), same of which remains available to the Issuer at the discretion of its board of directors. The Issuer further references its January 26, 2026 news release wherein the Issuer's former Chief Executive Officer/Corporate Secretary, who resigned his officer positions yesterday but remains on its board, voted, in his personal direct and/or indirect capacity as a significant shareholder, against the Delisting Resolution, with his votes thereon excluded by the scrutineer at the AGSM under TSX-V policies, including as described by prior news release and/or prior public filing.

Updates to matters discussed herein will be provided by the Issuer where required.

About Dixie Gold Inc.

Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV: DG) is a junior exploration company holding a portfolio of mining-related interests in Canada. For more information, please visit .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Nicholas Koo

Chief Financial Officer

Dixie Gold Inc.

T: 604.687.2038

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend,", "intention" "estimate," "target," "project," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and/or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the ability of the Issuer to successfully identify individual(s) to serve in any vacant officer position(s) and, without limitation, the ability of the Issuer to meet any regulatory, listing and/or going concern matters in the absence of named executive officers requirements or elsewise, including, without limitation, as may relate to the Notice of Deficiency and/or like other(s) hereafter received, whether by the Deficiency Resolution Deadline or otherwise. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: Dixie Gold Inc.