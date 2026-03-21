Israel Strikes Tehran, Beirut As Trump Mulls 'Winding Down' War

MENAFN - Jordan Times) OCCUPIED JERUSALEM - Israel launched fresh strikes on Tehran and Beirut on Saturday after US President Donald Trump said he was considering "winding down" military operations against Iran following three weeks of war.

After Iranian missile fire at Israel overnight, the Israeli military said it had carried out strikes on what it called "regime targets" in Iran's capital, which has been under bombardment since a US-Israeli attack started the war on February 28.

The latest barrage came as Trump signalled a retreat from the objective of regime change in Iran and the Treasury Department lifted sanctions on Iranian oil already at sea to ease global supply fears.

"We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East," Trump said in a social media post.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump and the Pentagon "predicted it would take approximately 4-6 weeks to achieve this mission", as the conflict headed towards a fourth week on Saturday.

However, US media reported Friday that Washington was deploying thousands of Marines to the Middle East, in a possible sign of a coming ground operation.

Trump told reporters he was not looking for a truce because Washington was "obliterating" Iran.

But Tehran has kept up its retaliatory drone and missile attacks on Gulf nations it accuses of serving as launchpads for US strikes, as well as on Israel.

Kuwait reported a missile and drone attack early Saturday and Saudi Arabia said it intercepted more than two dozen drones, as Muslims in the region and beyond celebrated Eid al-Fitr, the holiday that marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Israel had shuttered access to the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem's annexed Old City and other holy sites, citing wartime restrictions but angering Muslim worshippers.

"Al-Aqsa has been taken from us," said Wajdi Mohammed Shweiki, a Palestinian man in his 60s.

"It's a catastrophic situation for the inhabitants of Jerusalem, for Palestinians in general and for all Muslims across the globe."

Israel has accused Iran of attacking holy sites in Jerusalem after a strike left a crater in the Old City near Al-Aqsa, the Western Wall and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

Oil sanctions eased

Beyond the Gulf, the war has spread to Lebanon where the Israeli military has carried out regular bombardments in response to rocket fire by Iran ally Hizbollah.

The Israeli military said it launched a wave of strikes against "Hizbollah terrorist organisation targets" in the Lebanese capital early Saturday.

It had called on residents to evacuate parts of Beirut's southern suburbs, a Hizbollah stronghold.

In southern Lebanon, close to the border, state media reported an "extensive" Israeli operation around the town of Khiam and said an Israeli airstrike killed at least one person.

Lebanon's health ministry says the war has killed more than 1,000 people and displaced more than one million, while Israel's army says two soldiers have been killed in southern Lebanon.

In Iraq, which neighbours Iran and has been drawn into the war, a strike killed a fighter at a military airfield in the country's north, with his group blaming the US and Israel.

As concerns grow over oil prices and global supply shortages, the US Treasury said it was temporarily lifting sanctions on Iranian oil already loaded onto vessels.

The authorisation allows for the delivery and sale of Iranian crude oil and other petroleum products loaded onto ships before March 20 and will last through April 19.

"By temporarily unlocking this existing supply for the world, the United States will quickly bring approximately 140 million barrels of oil to global markets, expanding the amount of worldwide energy and helping to relieve the temporary pressures on supply," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

Trump 'may have a plan'

As energy analysts and consumers count the cost of attacks on oil and gas facilities in the Gulf, including the world's largest liquefied natural gas [LNG] hub, Trump slammed NATO allies as "cowards" and called on them to secure the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has choked the channel crucial for around a fifth of the world's crude oil and liquefied natural gas during peacetime.

"The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it, The United States does not!" he said.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had imposed restrictions on vessels from countries involved in attacks against Iran but was offering assistance to others.

The standoff has sent crude oil prices soaring, with a barrel of North Sea Brent crude up more than three per cent on Friday to around $112.

Trump would not be drawn on reports that he was considering an occupation or blockade of Iran's key oil hub Kharg island.

US forces hit Kharg on Friday in strikes that Trump said had "totally obliterated" the island's military targets but not its oil infrastructure.

"I may have a plan or I may not," Trump said when asked by an AFP reporter.