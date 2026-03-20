Bridgebio Pharma Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
The above-described awards were each granted as an inducement material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were granted pursuant to the terms of the Plan. The Plan was adopted by BridgeBio's board of directors in November 2019, and amended and restated on February 10, 2023 and on December 13, 2023.About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.
BridgeBio exists to develop transformative medicines for genetic conditions. Millions of people worldwide living with genetic conditions lack treatment options, often because drug development for small patient populations can be commercially challenging. We aim to bridge the gap between advancements in genetic science and meaningful medicines for underserved patient populations. Our decentralized, hub-and-spoke model is designed for speed, precision, and scalability. Autonomous and empowered teams focus on individual conditions, while a central hub provides the clinical, regulatory, and commercial capabilities needed to bring innovation to market. For more information, visit bridgebio LinkedIn X Facebook Instagram YouTube TikTok.
BridgeBio Media Contact:
Bubba Murarka, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development
...
(650)-789-8220
BridgeBio Investor Contact:
Chinmay Shukla, Senior Vice President, Strategic Finance
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment