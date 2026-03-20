Yanik Guillemette Warns Of Innovation Crisis As Bill C-22 Threatens Canada's Digital Economy And Global Competitiveness

MONTREAL, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Canadian federal government moves forward with Bill C-22 ( The Lawful Access Act, 2026) prominent technology entrepreneur and investor Yanik Guillemette

The proposed legislation, which aims to expand state powers to access digital information, arrives at a time when Canadian startups are already grappling with a "regulatory thicket" of data protection and compliance frameworks. According to Guillemette, who is involved in multiple technology ventures, the cumulative weight of these policies could reach a breaking point.

A Growing Regulatory Burden for Startups

Guillemette emphasizes that while the tech giants of Silicon Valley have the resources to manage shifting compliance landscapes, the "backbone of Canada's future economy"-its startups-does not. The result is a disproportionate impact on the very companies Canada hopes will become the next global leaders in AI and digital services.

Erosion of Trust in the Digital Infrastructure

Central to Guillemette's critique is the concept of digital trust. In an era where data privacy is a primary concern for consumers and international partners, any perception of overreach can have long-lasting economic consequences.

“Trust is the primary currency of the digital age,” Guillemette asserts.“By lowering the threshold for state access to user data, we risk signaling to the world that Canada is no longer a 'safe harbor' for digital innovation. If investors and founders perceive a shift toward increased state control, capital will naturally migrate to more agile, privacy-conscious jurisdictions.”

Safeguarding Canada's Global Positioning

Canada has invested billions into positioning itself as a global hub for Artificial Intelligence and high-tech manufacturing. However, Yanik Guillemette argues that capital investment alone is insufficient if the policy environment becomes hostile to the spirit of experimentation.

“We cannot regulate our way to prosperity,” adds Guillemette.“The global race for talent and innovation is fierce. We need a framework that provides law enforcement with the tools they need without turning Canada into a jurisdiction characterized by legal uncertainty and institutional friction.”

A Call for Balanced Oversight

Guillemette is calling for a rigorous, transparent debate on Bill C-22, urging policymakers to include robust safeguards and clear definitions to protect the "economic oxygen" of the tech sector.

“This is a pivotal moment for Canada,” concludes Yanik Guillemette.“We must decide if we want to be builders of the future or merely the regulators of it. Security and innovation are not mutually exclusive, but they require a level of balance that Bill C-22 has yet to demonstrate.”

About Yanik Guillemette

Yanik Guillemette is a Canadian technology entrepreneur, investor, and thought leader focused on the intersection of digital transformation and economic policy. He is actively involved in multiple technology companies and ventures, and is a vocal advocate for reducing barriers to entrepreneurship and fostering a competitive environment for Canadian innovation.

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