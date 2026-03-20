General Staff Confirms Damage To Russian A-50 Aircraft

“Damage to the A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft has been confirmed. It was located on the premises of a maintenance facility and was likely awaiting modernization,” the General Staff emphasized.

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