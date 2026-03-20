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General Staff Confirms Damage To Russian A-50 Aircraft

General Staff Confirms Damage To Russian A-50 Aircraft


2026-03-20 03:05:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

“Damage to the A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft has been confirmed. It was located on the premises of a maintenance facility and was likely awaiting modernization,” the General Staff emphasized.

Read also: Russia's air operations to rely on ground control after A50 early warning plane damaged - UK intel

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russia's Investigative Committee acknowledged that Ukraine shot down a Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft on February 23, 2024.

Photo: Maxim Maksimov ID51728, CC BY-SA 0/wikipedia

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