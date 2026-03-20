Farewell To Patriarch Filaret At St. Michael's Cathedral To Continue Until March 22

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine reported this on its website.

It was announced that the body of the late His Holiness Patriarch Filaret would be brought to St. Michael's Cathedral in Kyiv in the evening of March 20, 2026.

The public farewell is scheduled to begin at 20:00 (the time may be slightly adjusted).

The farewell will last throughout the evening of March 20 and the entire day of March 21.

Patriarch Filaret dies at 97

The funeral service and burial will take place on Sunday, March 22. Further information will be updated.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Honorary Patriarch of Kyiv and All Rus-Ukraine, Filaret (secular name Mykhailo Antonovych Denysenko), a retired hierarch of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, passed away at the age of 97.