Veteran-Owned Electrical Company Expands Services To Meet Growing Demand In North Central Florida Area
With over 40+ years of combined industry experience, Vetcon Electricians is responding to a surge in service calls related to electrical panel upgrades, home electrical inspections, emergency repairs, EV charger installations, and code compliance updates-especially in older homes built before 2000.
🔧 Meeting a Critical Need in Florida Homes & Businesses
Florida homeowners are facing increasing electrical challenges due to aging infrastructure, storm-related damage, and modern energy demands.
“Many homes in the Ocala area weren't designed to handle today's electrical load,” said a company spokesperson.“We're seeing more issues like overloaded panels, outdated wiring, and safety hazards that require immediate attention.”
Vetcon Electricians of Ocala is addressing these issues by offering:
- Electrical Panel Upgrades (100 amp → 200 amp conversions)
- Emergency Electrical Repairs (24/7 service availability)
- Whole-Home Rewiring for Older Properties
- EV Charger Installation for Residential & Commercial Use
- Code Compliance & Inspection Corrections
- Commercial Electrical Maintenance & Build-Outs
⚡ Focus on Safety, Speed, and Local Response
Unlike large national chains, Vetcon Electricians emphasizes fast response times and local expertise, which is critical during electrical emergencies.
This localized approach has helped the company build a strong reputation across Marion County and beyond, particularly in 55+ communities, commercial facilities, and residential neighborhoods.
Supporting North Central Florida Growth & Infrastructure
As new developments and commercial projects expand throughout Central Florida, Vetcon Electricians is also increasing its involvement in:
- New Construction Electrical Wiring
- Commercial Tenant Build-Outs
- Electrical System Upgrades for Growing Businesses
- Preventative Maintenance Programs for Facilities Managers
The company is actively partnering with property managers, facility directors, and general contractors to support long-term infrastructure needs.
🇺🇸 Veteran-Owned, Community-Driven
As a veteran-owned business, Vetcon Electricians of Ocala is committed to hiring skilled tradespeople, including veterans, and giving back to the local community.
“We believe in discipline, integrity, and doing the job right the first time,” the company stated.“That's what sets us apart.”
📞 Contact Information
Vetcon Electricians Ocala, Electrical Contractor, Emergency Panel Upgrades
📍 2301 NE 17th Pl Ocala, FL 34470
📞 Phone: 352-820-5110
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