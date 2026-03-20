Formula 1: Jonathan Wheatley Leaves Audi With Immediate Effect

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Formula 1's latest entrant, Audi, has confirmed that Team Principal Jonathan Wheatley has left the organisation immediately, less than a year after he took charge. Wheatley, a long-time member of Red Bull Racing, joined the project in April last year.

He took on a leadership role at Kick Sauber as the team prepared to transition into a full works Audi entry for the 2026 season. His early time showed promise. He oversaw a steady climb up the grid, which included multiple points finishes and a historic first podium for Nico Hulkenberg at Silverstone.

He also played a key role in guiding Sauber through its transformation into Audi's factory-backed team over the winter. This marked a historic shift, signalling the German manufacturer's official entry into Formula 1 as both a chassis and power unit builder. The project started on a positive note, with the team securing points on their debut under the new identity.

However, just two races into the 2026 season and amid significant regulation changes in the sport, Wheatley has chosen to leave for personal reasons, ending his brief tenure as team boss.

“As it continues its journey towards the front of the grid, Audi Revolut F1 Team will make significant changes to its senior management structure,” the team stated.

“Due to personal reasons, Jonathan Wheatley will depart the team immediately. The team thanks Jonathan for his contributions and wishes him the best for his future. Mattia Binotto, Head of Audi F1 Project, will continue leading the team while taking on additional responsibilities as Team Principal. Since taking charge in 2024, Mattia has overseen the team's transformation as Audi prepared for and ultimately entered Formula 1 as a chassis and power unit maker.

“The team's future structure will be fully defined later, as the organisation continues to respond to the changing environment of Formula 1. With the ongoing support of AUDI AG, Audi Revolut F1 Team will keep moving towards challenging for championships by 2030.”

Wheatley's departure concludes a long and successful Formula 1 career that began with Benetton Formula in the early 1990s. He rose through the ranks to become Chief Mechanic and stayed through the transition to Renault. He later joined Red Bull in 2006, playing a vital role during one of the sport's most dominant eras as Sporting Director, contributing to six Constructors' Championships and seven Drivers' titles.