Philadelphia Corporation For Aging Data Breach Claims Investigated By Lynch Carpenter

In the incident, an unauthorized person gained access to PCA's network and may have acquired records containing personally identifiable information (“PII”) and protected health information (“PHI”) including individuals' names in combination with:

If you have received any other data breach notice letters in the last 30 days, please contact us here.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit .

For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at ....

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