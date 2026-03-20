Germany Eases Arms Export Rules For Ukraine, Gulf States To Boost Air Defense

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was stated in a press release by Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.

"Indiscriminate attacks by Iran on Gulf countries have created an urgent need for weapons there, especially for air defense. At the same time, Ukraine's need for military support, particularly in air defense, remains unchanged. With the new, time-limited AGG 48 [general arms export authorization], we are adapting our arms export control procedures to deliver urgently needed weapons to these countries under new conditions," said Economy Minister Katherina Reiche.

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The document envisages a simplified procedure for supplying military equipment without the need for prior approval of each individual application by the Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control. The authorization covers the delivery of weapons for air and maritime defense, including systems designed to counter sea mines.

The list of countries covered by the new mechanism includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Ukraine.

Under the document, exporting companies must register, which can be done within 30 days after the first delivery. Monthly reporting on exports is also required.

The new authorization will remain in effect until September 15, 2026.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), as of March 2026, Germany ranked fourth among the world's largest arms exporters in the 2021-2025 period, with a significant share of exports directed toward supporting Ukraine.