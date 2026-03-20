Ranveer Singh Movies: From Gully Boy To Dhurandhar 2, His Top 5 Opening Day Blockbusters

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' has hit theatres worldwide, and the craze is real! The film is already making waves right from its release. Trade analysts are predicting it's on track to smash several records.'Dhurandhar 2' has released and is already rocking the box office. Amid the buzz, we're looking at Ranveer's highest first-day net collections in India. Check out his top 5 films below...

Ranveer Singh's film 'Gully Boy' released in 2019. Zoya Akhtar directed it, and the cast included Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma, Amrita Subhash, and Vijay Raaz. The film earned a net of ₹19.40 crore in India on its first day.

Rohit Shetty directed Ranveer Singh's 2018 blockbuster, 'Simmba'. The film also starred Sonu Sood and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. It collected a net of ₹20.72 crore in India on its opening day.Ranveer Singh's film 'Padmaavat' came out in 2018, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor were in the lead roles. The movie did a business of ₹24 crore net in India on day one.Director Aditya Dhar's film 'Dhurandhar', which released in 2025, was a massive hit from the get-go. The movie, starring Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, and Akshay Khanna, did a business of ₹28.60 crore net in India on its first day.

Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' released on March 19. The film's magic is already visible at the box office right from its release. It has done a massive business of ₹144 crore net in India on its first day.

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