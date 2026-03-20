MEXC Releases March 2026 Proof Of Reserve Report, BTC Coverage At 270%

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, released its March 2026 Proof of Reserve report. BTC coverage stands at 270%, with all major assets maintaining reserve ratios well above 100%, underscoring the platform's sustained commitment to transparency and user asset protection.

The March report shows reserve ratios of 270% for BTC, 119% for ETH, 115% for USDT, and 116% for USDC. MEXC wallet assets total 12,076.57 BTC, 76,529.55 ETH, $1.89 billion USDT, and $98.4 million USDC. ETH reserves have increased by more than 3,000 ETH compared to February.



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