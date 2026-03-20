MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reykjavik, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (“or the”)

Notice of Full Year Results and Investor Presentation



TORONTO, ONTARIO – 20 March 2026 – Amaroq Ltd. (AIM, TSX-V, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ, OTCQX: AMRQF), an independent mine development corporation focused on unlocking Greenland's mineral potential, will publish its Full Year Results for the year ended 31 December 2025 on 26 March 2026.

A remote presentation for investors and analysts will be held on the same day at 09:00am GMT, with a recording of the meeting available on the website thereafter.

To register for the webcast, please click on the following link: server/mmc/p/q5t78z4

Enquiries:

Amaroq Ltd. C/O

Ed Westropp, Chief Corporate Development and Strategy Officer

+44 (0)7385 755711

...

Panmure Liberum Limited (Nominated Adviser and Corporate Broker)

Scott Mathieson

Freddie Wooding

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Corporate Broker)

James Asensio

Harry Rees

+44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Camarco (Financial PR)

Billy Clegg

Elfie Kent

Fergus Young

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Further Information:

About Amaroq

Amaroq's principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Companies Act.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Inside Information

This announcement does not contain inside information.