XRP Climbs 3% Past $1.47 As Breakout Extends On Bitcoin-Led Rally

XRP broke above $1.426 resistance after months of consolidation, jumping to $1.47 on surging volume Trading volume spiked over 250% during the move, indicating strong participation in the breakout Activity on the XRP Ledger continues climbing, with tokenized real-world assets approaching $1.14 billion in value Traders are watching if the $1.43-$1.44 level holds as support, with potential targets at $1.50-$1.55 if momentum sustains

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Key Takeaways

XRP cleared a significant technical hurdle Thursday, breaking above $1.426 resistance that had capped the token's rallies for several months. The move lifted XRP from approximately $1.41 to $1.47, marking the first decisive push above this ceiling since early 2026 and shifting short-term momentum decisively in favor of buyers.

The breakout came on dramatically increased volume, with trading activity spiking roughly 250% during the move. Roughly 170 million tokens traded during the latest 24-hour session, providing the liquidity needed to clear overhead resistance with conviction.

Technical Breakout Gains Traction

The key development was XRP 's decisive close above the $1.426 zone, which had repeatedly acted as a ceiling throughout the token's multi-month consolidation range. Once cleared on strong volume, price action accelerated quickly toward the $1.47 level, with short-term charts now showing a sequence of higher lows forming below the breakout point.

This pattern suggests buyers are attempting to transform the former resistance zone into support. Momentum remains constructive as long as XRP maintains support above the $1.43-$1.44 area, where the initial breakout occurred. The next technical barrier sits near $1.48-$1.50, where previous rallies have stalled.

Ledger Activity Provides Backdrop

While the latest price advance lacked a clear XRP-specific catalyst, activity on the XRP Ledger has continued climbing steadily. Tokenized real-world assets on the network have risen sharply, with the value of tokenized commodities approaching $1.14 billion during the first quarter. This growing on-chain activity provides a constructive backdrop for the token's technical breakout.

What's Next for XRP

Traders are now focused on whether XRP can maintain support above the $1.43-$1.44 breakout level. If this zone holds, the token could extend the move toward $1.50 and potentially reach the $1.55 region as momentum builds and more buyers participate in the rally.

However, a failure to hold above $1.43 would weaken the breakout's credibility and could pull XRP back toward the previous consolidation range near $1.39-$1.40. Such a move would likely reset technical momentum and require another consolidation period before buyers could regroup for another attempt at resistance.

The breakout's sustainability will depend on maintaining strong volume participation and the broader bitcoin -led rally that sparked the initial move higher.

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