Gujarat CM Launches Porbandar Development Works Worth Over Rs 413 Cr

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development works worth Rs 413.81 crore in Porbandar, stating that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is committed to realising the resolve of 'Viksit Gujarat to Viksit Bharat by 2047'.

According to a press release issued by the Gujarat CMO, a programme for the foundation stone laying and inauguration of various district development works was held at Tajawala Hall in Porbandar.

The Chief Minister joined virtually and dedicated to the citizens of Porbandar district around 46 development-oriented works, completed and upcoming, worth more than Rs 413.81 crore. Under these projects, e-foundation stone laying of 17 works worth approximately Rs 320.59 crore and e-inauguration of 29 completed works worth Rs 93.22 crore were carried out.

'Viksit Gujarat to Viksit Bharat': CM Outlines Vision

The Chief Minister stated that under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, holistic urban development works are being carried out at a rapid pace across the state. "In this direction, Porbandar Municipality has been granted the status of a Municipal Corporation, and a substantial amount of around Rs 291 crore has been allocated for its modernisation. Overall, development works worth more than Rs 414 crore have been planned for the entire district," the release said.

Focus on Eco-Tourism and Infrastructure

The release said that in this journey of development, the focus extends beyond physical infrastructure to promoting eco-tourism through projects such as 'Sarvodaya Van' and 'Mokar Sagar Wetland'. "Additionally, electricity infrastructure in rural areas has been strengthened under the RDSS Yojana at a cost of Rs 20 crore, while new ITI buildings have been constructed to enhance skill development opportunities for youth," it said.

Cultural Heritage and National Integration

Highlighting the cultural importance of Porbandar, the Chief Minister stated that the Madhavpur fair starting from the upcoming Ram Navami is not just a festival, but an unbreakable bridge of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' connecting Western India with the North-Eastern states through the wedding of Lord Krishna and Rukmini. "On this sacred land of revered Gandhiji's birthplace, the State Government is committed to realising the resolve of 'Viksit Gujarat to Viksit Bharat' by the year 2047, with the values of cleanliness and service," he said.

The Chief Minister stated that due to the government's strong financial management, there is no shortage of funds for development works. He urged people to participate in this development journey and to make Porbandar a leading city for Viksit Gujarat.

Sustained Investment and Future Planning

Referring to the upcoming Sanskrutik Van in Porbandar, the Chief Minister stated that it is a fortunate coincidence that the Forest Minister also belongs to Porbandar, and with his coordination, environmental and forest development works, including Barda hills and the surrounding region, will ensure balanced development of the district. "Porbandar has a rich cultural heritage, and keeping its importance in mind, the State Government has undertaken systematic planning for its holistic development. The State Government has carried out works worth Rs 2,100 crore in Porbandar district over the last five years," he added.

Ministers Highlight Specific Projects

Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia stated that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the state government is committed for overall development of Porbandar district. He particularly noted that substantial funds have been allocated for modern facilities in Porbandar city, including Rs 55 crore for street lighting, Rs 16 crore for Chhaya Iconic Road, and Rs 5 crore for heritage restoration of a historical library. Additionally, he expressed special gratitude to the Chief Minister for approving a 'Regional Science Centre' at a cost of Rs 100 crore in the upcoming budget for students and youth of the district. He stated that whenever development proposals are presented to the Chief Minister, full support is extended, reflecting the State Government's commitment to development. Speaking about the 'Sarvodaya Van' to be developed at a cost of Rs 20 crore by the Forest Department, he stated that this project will provide a new identity to Porbandar in the field of environment and tourism.

Former Minister Recalls Development Journey

Former Cabinet Minister Babubhai Bokhiria also stated that the development journey initiated in 2001 under the leadership of then Chief Minister Narendra Modi is now delivering significant and visible results in Porbandar. Referring to major projects like a medical college, an agriculture college, and a cow sanctuary, Bokhiria said that more than 1000 kilometres of road network have been laid in rural areas, and infrastructure works, including pipelines, are in progress to provide a permanent solution to the city's water problems.

Administrative Perspective on Progress

District Collector SD Dhanani, in his welcome address, stated that Porbandar district has been steadily progressing on the path of development for many years. Providing details of administrative work, Dhanani said that continuous grants under various schemes, such as the municipality, planning department, and District Mineral Fund (DMF), are being utilised to prioritise basic facilities like hospitals, schools, anganwadis, and roads for public welfare. Dhanani expressed gratitude to Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia and other dignitaries, as well as the government, for their continuous commitment to working for the citizens.

The event was attended by District Development Officer B. B. Chaudhary, Municipal Commissioner Hasmukh Prajapati, and Resident Additional Collector Rekhaba Sarvaiya, DCF Arun Kumar, DCF Chirag Chandgude, District BJP In-charge Dr Vimal Kagathara, District BJP President Chetana Tiwari, General Secretaries Pravin Khorva, Pravin Odedra, Rajesh Kargathiya, Former District Panchayat President Ramesh Patel, City BJP President Sagar Modi, and a large number of citizens of the district.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)