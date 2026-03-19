Packshion Delivers Custom Eco-Friendly Paper Packaging For 1,000+ Global Brands

MENAFN - GetNews) Dongguan-based factory brings 30 years of manufacturing expertise and factory-direct pricing to businesses worldwide.







Packshion, a paper box manufacturer founded in 1996, has built a global client base of over 1,000 brands by offering fully customized, eco-friendly packaging with no middlemen. Operating from a 5,000-square-meter facility in Dongguan, the company provides end-to-end packaging services - from design and prototyping to production and logistics.

Packshion runs five in-house production lines and a fleet of 20+ international machines, including German Heidelberg printing equipment. This setup gives the company direct control over quality, lead times, and cost. Samples ship within 3 to 7 days after design confirmation. Its technical team holds over 35 years of combined experience across print, production, and finishing.

The company produces a wide range of paper packaging formats, including lid-and-base boxes, magnetic gift boxes, drawer boxes, folding boxes, cylinder boxes, and corrugated solutions. These serve industries such as jewelry, cosmetics, skincare, apparel, electronics, candles, and perfume.







Every order is built to client specifications - size, shape, material, color, and finish. Premium options include hot stamping, spot UV, lamination, and die cutting. Packshion's OEM model lets brands create packaging that fits their product, reduces waste, and controls shipping costs.

Packshion holds ISO 9001 certification and uses eco-friendly materials across its product lines. Products are shipped using a two-layer carton method with protective inserts, including corrugated cardboard, bubble wrap, or foam. The factory's location near Shenzhen Airport and Yantian Port supports fast and reliable freight by land, sea, or air.







“We built Packshion on one principle: give brands high-quality packaging at factory-direct prices, with full customization and no delays,” said Kevin Zhu from Packshion.“Our clients range from small businesses to large retailers, and we treat every order with the same level of care.”

To learn more, visit or connect on WhatsApp at +86 13018613999.

About Packshion

Packshion is a Dongguan-based paper box manufacturer with 30 years of experience serving global brands. The company specializes in fully customized, eco-friendly paper packaging with ISO 9001 certification, factory-direct pricing, and fast turnaround times. Its client base spans retail, cosmetics, electronics, apparel, and more.