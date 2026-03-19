Baton Rouge Student Awarded $4,444 Grand Prize In Dudley Debosier's 'For The Future' Scholarship

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A Baton Rouge-area college student has been named the Grand Prize recipient of Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers' 2026 “For the Future” Scholarship, earning a $4,444 award for his powerful distracted driving awareness campaign.

Tafari Beard Jr. of Zachary, Louisiana, was selected for the program's highest honor based on originality, clarity of message, creativity, and overall impact. The scholarship's top prize reflects the firm's four pillars of lasting impact: Education, Environment, Safety, and Community.

A junior majoring in Film and Media Studies at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Tafari used his storytelling skills to create a compelling video that addressed the real and lasting consequences of distracted driving. His passion for the issue stems from hearing stories of families permanently changed by a single moment of distraction.

Now 20, Tafari reflects on the responsibility shared not only by drivers, but by anyone who might contribute to distraction.“Winning this scholarship is both humbling and deeply motivating,” Tafari said.“It reassures me that the message behind my work and my advocacy truly resonates.”

Steve DeBosier, Founding Partner of Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers, said Tafari's submission exemplified the purpose of the scholarship.

“Tafari's ability to combine creativity with a meaningful public safety message demonstrates how powerful young voices can be,” DeBosier said.“He represents the next generation of leaders who understand that awareness can save lives.”

The“For the Future” Scholarship invites Louisiana students to produce original one- to two-minute videos discouraging texting and driving. Entries are evaluated on message impact, creativity, technical quality, and clarity. Finalists are reviewed by investigative journalist Kiran Chawla, with an additional People's Choice winner selected through public voting.

In addition to Tafari, two other Baton Rouge-area students were recognized this year: Logan Michael McCarthy of Denham Springs received the $1,500 Most Creative Scholarship, and Maliyah Davis of Gonzales earned the $1,000 People's Choice Scholarship.

Through this initiative, Dudley DeBosier continues its commitment to empowering students and strengthening road safety awareness statewide.