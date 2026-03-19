Eaton Unveils Brightlayer Energy, An AI-Powered Energy Management And Optimization Software To Drive New Levels Of Efficiency And Flexibility For Healthcare, Education, Retail And Other Building Environments

New Brightlayer Energy software delivers automated, dynamic and grid-interactive energy optimization Comprehensive monitoring and reporting for Scope 1 and 2 emissions supports compliance with regional regulatory requirements in North America, Europe and the Middle East Pilot projects demonstrate significant energy, cost, emissions and maintenance savings

PITTSBURGH, March 17, 2026 /3BL/ - Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced the availability of Brightlayer Energy, an AI-powered energy management and optimization system (EMOS). It is designed to help building owners manage, optimize and monetize energy investments, while meeting local regulatory requirements. The platform delivers real-time data analysis, forecasting and automated control to help maximize benefits from building electrical infrastructure and distributed energy resources.

There are significant opportunities to improve building energy performance. The average commercial building in the U.S. wastes 30% of its energy, while 75% of buildings have poor energy performance in the European Union. Brightlayer Energy software helps address these challenges as part of Eaton's Buildings as a Grid approach, which transforms buildings into strategic and dynamic energy hubs that drive new efficiencies, advance energy resilience, reduce costs and accelerate progress toward sustainability goals, which are required in Europe under the revised Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD).

“Building environments everywhere are becoming increasingly complex with diverse energy assets and evolving regional regulatory requirements-and digital tools are vital to simplify and improve energy management,” said Mark Roces, vice president, digital offer management at Eaton.“As a key part of our digital ecosystem for buildings that includes proven energy storage, microgrid control and electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, our Brightlayer Energy software provides the foundation to optimize building infrastructure investments and helps enable a reliable supply of low-cost, sustainable electricity, while meeting compliance obligations.”

Brightlayer Energy software early successes yield significant savings

Implementations in Europe and North America demonstrate energy efficiency, maintenance savings and emissions reductions. For example, the Florian Hotel in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, lowered electricity costs by more than 25% and reduced emissions by 27% while adding nine EV chargers. At an Eaton warehouse in Spartanburg, South Carolina, the company used the software to save 17% on energy costs overall and reduced forklift charging costs 66% by eliminating high energy demand spikes.

Eaton software designed for building energy optimization and performance

Brightlayer Energy software utilizes advanced algorithms that transform real-time data into actionable insights enabling energy use forecasting with 99% accuracy. The platform provides comprehensive oversight of energy consumption patterns, potential savings and efficiency improvements to help businesses evaluate energy strategies for cost-efficiency, sustainability and long-term reliability. With real-time weather data integration, users can forecast onsite solar generation and optimize energy production, automatically directing excess solar power to battery energy storage systems (BESS) for use when demand is high.

The platform also automates complex data aggregation and provides multi-tiered management at site, campus and enterprise levels for proactive energy oversight and optimization. The technology simplifies monitoring of Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, manages EV charging, and implements peak shaving and tariff-based load shifting strategies. Additionally, the software integrates energy market data to strategically orchestrate energy production while providing recommendations for improved operations and compliance reporting.

Brightlayer Energy software is a part of Eaton's digital ecosystem to optimize energy use in buildings that includes proven microgrid control and EV charging optimization. Learn more about how Eaton is helping electrify the buildings of the future.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of $27.4 billion in 2025, the company serves customers in 180 countries. For more information, visit . Follow us on LinkedIn.