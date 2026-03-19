Crunchafi Announces Webinar: ASC 842, Five Years Later: Lessons Learned From The FASB Review

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crunchafi, a leader in SaaS technology for accounting and financial professionals, today announced it will host a webinar on March 25 titled“ASC 842, Five Years Later: Lessons from the FASB Review.” The session will examine the Financial Accounting Standards Board's post-implementation review of Topic 842, five years after it reshaped the lease accounting landscape.

Crunchafi experts will break down the key takeaways from the FASB's review and what they mean for finance teams and CPA firms managing lease accounting today. It will explore where companies are still struggling, why certain areas of the standard continue to create complexities and how firms can streamline lease workflows now that adoption is behind them.

After attending this webinar, participants will be able to:



Identify the key findings from the FASB post-implementation review of Topic 842.

Recognize the most common areas of complexity in ongoing lease accounting.

Understand how improved lease data management and controls impact financial reporting. Apply practical strategies to streamline lease accounting workflows and reduce ongoing effort.

“FASB's recently released post-implementation review of the standard confirms what many accounting teams already know: the standard delivered better visibility into lease obligations, but implementing and maintaining it have been more complex than expected,” states Jess Vento, senior director of solution engineering, accounting, and support at Crunchafi.“We look forward to sharing practical strategies so teams can spend less time wrangling data and more time on analysis and reporting.”

This webinar is designed for corporate finance teams and CPA firms managing lease portfolios and wanting to turn those lessons into more efficient, controlled workflows going forward. To register, visit .

About Crunchafi

Crunchafi, formerly LeaseCrunch, is a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS products built for accounting and financial professionals. Crunchafi's solutions simplify lease accounting, data extraction and cash flow forecasting-helping CPA firms work smarter and deliver strategic value faster. Trusted by over 750 firms, Crunchafi combines accuracy, scalability and expert support to power the future of accounting.

Media Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Crunchafi

...