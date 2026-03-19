A Decade Of Fintech Innovation: 10Th Annual Fintech Breakthrough Award Winners Announced
LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the world's most innovative companies and products in the FinTech market, today announced the winners of the organization's 10th annual awards program, highlighting the companies and solutions that are driving meaningful innovation and shaping the future of financial services worldwide.
The FinTech Breakthrough Awards program was founded to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries transforming financial services across a wide range of categories including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Wealth Management, InsurTech, RegTech, Decentralized Finance and more. The 2026 program attracted thousands of nominations from organizations spanning more than 20 countries, underscoring the continued acceleration of digital transformation across the global financial ecosystem.
The FinTech landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, fueled by advances in artificial intelligence, embedded finance, real-time payments infrastructure, and data-driven decisioning platforms. Financial institutions and fintech innovators alike are increasingly focused on delivering seamless, personalized financial experiences while strengthening fraud protection, compliance automation and operational efficiency. At the same time, decentralized finance models, blockchain-enabled tokenization and next-generation digital identity technologies are redefining how financial services are accessed, delivered and secured.
“As we mark the 10th anniversary of the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program, it is clear that financial technology innovation has entered a new era defined by intelligence, interoperability and global scale,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough.“From AI-powered automation and embedded financial services to new digital asset infrastructures and modernized banking platforms, this year's winners represent the companies pushing the boundaries of what financial services can achieve. We are proud to celebrate the organizations leading this next wave of transformation.”
All FinTech Breakthrough Award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the financial services and technology industries, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.
The 2026 FinTech Breakthrough Award winners include:
Consumer Lending
Consumer Lending Product of the Year: Nexo
Consumer Lending Innovation Award: ValidiFI
Business Lending
Business Lending Platform of the Year: Hum Capital
Business Lending Innovation Award: The Real Brokerage
Overall Business Lending Company of the Year: Platcorp
Wealth Management
Wealth Management Innovation Award: Betterment
Wealth Management Platform of the Year: iCapital
Wealth Management Product of the Year: eMoney Advisor
Financial Advisory Platform of the Year: Datalign Advisory
Wealth Management Company of the Year: Zoe Financial
Personal Finance
Personal Finance Platform of the Year: MX
Personal Finance Company of the Year: Propel Holdings
Financial Planning Platform of the Year: NerdWallet
Retirement Planning & Management
Retirement Planning Solution of the Year: 401GO
Retirement Management Platform of the Year: PensionBee
Retirement Management Solution Provider of the Year: WBI Investments
Digital Mortgage
Digital Mortgage Product of the Year: Finastra, Mortgagebot
Digital Mortgage Innovation Award: NewDay USA
Consumer Payments
Consumer Payments Platform of the Year: Elevate
Overall Commerce Platform of the Year: Clover
B2B Payments
B2B Payments Platform of the Year: Payroc
Small Business Payments Solution of the Year: Jack Henry, Tap2LocalTM
B2B Payments Innovation Award: Bottomline, Paymode for Digital Banking
Point-of-Sale
Point of Sale Platform of the Year: VELA® Payments
Investments
Retail Investment Platform of the Year: Zephyr, an Informa Company
Alternative Investment Platform of the Year: SS&C Intralinks, FundCentre
Institutional Investment Platform of the Year: CWAN
Real Estate Investment Innovation Award: Nectar
Trading Platform of the Year: TradingBlock
Financial Education & Wellness
Student Loan Management Platform of the Year: Candidly
Financial Education App of the Year: Greenlight
Consumer Banking
Consumer Banking Mobile App of the Year: Inter
Digital Banking Platform of the Year: Amdocs Cloud Studio's Agentic AI Management Platform
Banking Innovation Award: LendingClub
Financial Research & Data
Risk Management Platform of the Year: Moody's OneView
Data Visualization Solution of the Year: Pagos AI
Financial Research and Data Company of the Year: Equifax
Banking Infrastructure
Banking Infrastructure Platform of the Year: CSI NuPoint
Open Banking Innovation Award: QuickFi®
Identity & Privacy
Identity Verification Solution of the Year: Vouched
Digital Identity Innovation Award: TransUnion
Global Verification Platform of the Year: Entrust
Overall Digital Identity Solution Provider of the Year: First Advantage
Fraud Prevention & Transaction Security
Fraud Prevention Platform of the Year: Arkose Labs
Fraud Prevention Innovation Award: Capital One Auto, ProtectID
Financial Crime Prevention Innovation Award: NICE Actimize
Financial Transaction Security Platform of the Year: GeoComply
AML Solution of the Year: WorkFusion, a UiPath Company
InsurTech
InsurTech Company of the Year: Quility
Life Insurance InsurTech Solution of the Year: Ladder
SMB InsurTech Solution of the Year: Simply Business
InsurTech Innovation Award: Bestow
RegTech
RegTech Platform of the Year: ThetaRay
Policy Management Solution of the Year: Corlytics
Compliance Management Solution of the Year: Built
Decentralized Finance
DeFi Innovation Award: LI Protocol
Asset Tokenization Platform of the Year: Libeara
Mining Service Provider of the Year: BitFuFu
Cryptocurrency Exchange of the Year: WhiteBIT
Crowdfunding
Crowdfunding Innovation Award: Bags
Spend Management & Procurement
Spend Management Platform of the Year: Procurify
Spend Management Innovation Award: Precoro
AP Solution of the Year: Itemize
Expense Management Platform of the Year: Dext
Procure-to-Pay Software of the Year: Trustpair
Contract Management Solution of the Year: TermScout
Tax & Accounting
Overall Accounting Platform of the Year: Caseware
Enterprise Tax Software Solution of the Year: Taxbit
Tax and Accounting Innovation Award: Incentify
Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS)
BaaS Platform of the Year: Pathward
Embedded Finance
Embedded Finance Platform of the Year: Branch
Industry Leadership
FinTech Company CEO of the Year: Jay Blandford, Abrigo
FinTech Startup of the Year: Fig Financial
Overall FinTech Software of the Year: Hopper (HTS)
Best Use of AI in FinTech: Xero
Best Use of Blockchain in FinTech: Staq Technologies
Finance Automation Platform of the Year: Tipalti
About FinTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit.
Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.CONTACT: Media Contact: FinTech Breakthrough Steve Johansson 213.255.3658...
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